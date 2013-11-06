Preview: Predators at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche hardly resemble the team that resided in the cellar of the Western Conference last season. The Avalanche vie for their seventh straight victory and 13th in 14 outings on Wednesday, when they host the Nashville Predators. “We’re 12-1, and everyone in this locker room feels like we’re not satisfied,” top overall pick Nathan MacKinnon said. “That’s the exciting part, that we can get better. (Being) 12-1 is great, but 13-1 is even better.”

Colorado, which is coming off a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday, got the better of Nashville in the teams’ first meeting as PA Parenteau scored twice in a 3-1 triumph on Oct. 4. The Predators improved to 1-0-1 on their seven-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday. David Legwand scored twice in the contest and has collected seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last four games.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-5-2): Viktor Stalberg elected to forgo joining his former teammates - the Stanley Cup-champion Chicago Blackhawks - at The White House on Monday. “I haven’t really thought much about it,” Stalberg told The Tennessean on Tuesday. “That’s a cool experience and a cool thing to be a part of, but now I‘m here and that wasn’t even an option.” Paul Gaustad scored his team’s lone goal against Colorado last month but has netted just one more since.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (12-1-0): With charges of domestic violence and kidnapping hanging over head, Semyon Varlamov is confident that his off-ice problems will sort themselves out. “Yeah, for sure,” Varlamov told The Denver Post when asked if he’ll be cleared. “Life is life. I‘m just happy I have the support of my teammates and this organization.” Varlamov, who made 26 saves in the initial meeting with Nashville, will receive the start on Wednesday.

1. With Colorado LW Alex Tanguay expected to miss at least two weeks with a knee injury, MacKinnon likely will join captain Gabriel Landeskog and C Paul Stastny on the second line.

2. Nashville C Mike Fisher (lower body) missed practice on Tuesday and isn’t likely to play on Wednesday.

3. The Avalanche are expected to have LW Jamie McGinn back in the lineup after a three-game absence due to a knee injury.

