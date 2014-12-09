Preview: Predators at Avalanche

After dropping three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche received some disappointing news heading into the opener of a three-game homestand against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Semyon Varlamov re-injured his groin during Monday’s practice and already has been ruled out by coach Patrick Roy. Calvin Pickard is expected to be recalled from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League and get the nod in the absence of Varlamov, who had played in two games after missing six with his groin issue.

While Colorado has skidded to the Central Division basement, Nashville had won nine of 11 before falling for the second time in three games with a 3-1 loss to Chicago on Saturday. Despite the setback, coach Peter Laviolette isn’t looking at his club any differently. “I‘m really confident in our team,” Laviolette said. “You’d like to go and win them all. That would be a really great season and everyone would sleep well at night. Obviously, that doesn’t happen.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (17-7-2): Colin Wilson, who has scored in consecutive contests and three of his last four, has recorded nine points (five goals, four assists) in 12 career meetings with Colorado. Mike Fisher set up Wilson’s tally versus the Blackhawks and is showing marked improvement as the 34-year-old works his way back from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the first two months of the season. “He’s the hardest worker every game,” forward Taylor Beck said. “He battles offensively and he’s great defensively, too.”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (9-12-6): While Varlamov’s issue grabbed the biggest headline, Colorado soon could see the returns of Patrick Bordeleau (back), Marc-Andre Cliche (oblique) and Dennis Everberg (shoulder) as the trio practiced on Monday while wearing red non-contact jerseys. Jamie McGinn is expected to have back surgery on Wednesday, leaving his long-term availability in question. “It is (frustrating) to some extent,” Roy conceded of the injuries. “At the same time, I guess it makes us appreciate when we’re going to be healthy again.”

OVERTIME

1. Colorado RW Jarome Iginla scored twice in Friday’s 6-2 setback to Winnipeg and has 58 points (33 goals, 25 assists) in 52 career meetings with Nashville.

2. Predators G Pekka Rinne has yielded just seven goals during a 1-2-0 skid but is 11-4-2 in his career versus the Avalanche.

3. Colorado also faces division rivals Winnipeg (Thursday) and St. Louis (Friday) on its homestand.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Avalanche 2