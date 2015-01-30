Preview: Predators at Avalanche

Three nights after stealing a point in Nashville, the Colorado Avalanche attempt to earn two when they host the Central Division-leading Predators on Friday. Colorado forged a tie when defenseman Nick Holden scored with 36 seconds remaining in the third period on Tuesday, but Craig Smith converted a breakaway chance 2:46 into overtime to give Nashville a 4-3 triumph. It was the fifth defeat in seven games for the Avalanche, with three coming after regulation.

The Predators suffered a similar fate at St. Louis on Thursday, knotting the contest on James Neal’s goal with 2:38 left in the third period before falling to the Blues in a shootout. The game was Nashville’s third straight to go beyond regulation and sixth this month, with the club going 3-1 in overtime contests but dropping both shootouts. The Predators won their first visit to Colorado this season as Pekka Rinne posted his 35th career shutout while rookie Filip Forsberg and Gabriel Bourque each recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory on Dec. 9.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (31-10-6): Mike Fisher registered a season-high three points Thursday, scoring two goals and setting up another. Both of the 34-year-old’s tallies were on special teams, with the first - his 500th career point - being a power-play goal and the second coming while short-handed. Fisher has recorded 11 tallies in only 26 games this season, including a team-leading five with the man advantage.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (20-18-11): Stefan Elliott is hoping for a change of heart by coach Patrick Roy, who stated the defenseman would not be in the lineup on Friday. Two days after being recalled from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League, Elliott hopes to make his season debut against Nashville as he celebrates his 24th birthday. Elliott, who was leading the Monsters with 12 goals at the time of his promotion, has collected six tallies and 12 assists in 58 NHL contests over the previous three campaigns.

OVERTIME

1. Forsberg leads the Predators - and all NHL rookies - with 17 goals. The 20-year-old All-Star is one tally away from tying Alexander Radulov’s franchise rookie record.

2. Colorado, which is 28th in the league on the power play, has gone 0-for-13 over its last four games.

3. Nashville C Mike Ribeiro’s next point will be the 700th of his NHL career.

PREDICTION: Predators 5, Avalanche 2