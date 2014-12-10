Rinne, Predators shut out Avalanche

DENVER -- Pekka Rinne is putting together an outstanding season. On Tuesday, the goaltender got a little help to add to his impressive campaign.

Rinne made 26 saves and benefitted from a couple of hit posts for his third shutout of the season, and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0.

Left winger Gabriel Bourque and center Filip Forsberg each had a goal and an assist, and left winger James Neal also scored to back up Rinne’s performance.

“I don’t know if I have any words to use for him. It was unbelievable,” Forsberg said of Rinne. “He kept us in the game, especially in the second period when they kind of took it over.”

Rinne lowered his goals-against average to 1.81. He faced just 15 shots through the first two periods, but it was a save he didn’t have to make that preserved his shutout.

Trailing 1-0, the Avalanche swarmed the net midway through the second period. The puck came to Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog at the doorstep, but the left winger’s shot clanged off the left post and safely away.

“When you hear the noise when it hits the post, you get away with one,” Rinne said. “It’s a big relief. It was a close call.”

Center Mike Ribeiro had two assists and defenseman Seth Jones added an assist for the Predators.

Nashville (18-7-2) has not dropped two games in a row this season. The Predators lost in Chicago on Saturday night but bounced back as they have many times this season. They are currently tied with the St. Louis Blues for second in the Central Division, one point behind the Chicago Blackhawks.

“If you want to be one of the top teams, that’s what top teams do,” Forsberg said of Nashville’s resiliency.

Rookie goalie Calvin Pickard stopped 33 shots but was a hard-luck loser for the struggling Avalanche. Colorado (9-13-6) lost its fourth straight while battling injuries. Four players who were not on the season-opening roster, including Pickard, played against the surging Predators.

“You know (Rinne) isn’t going to allow a whole bunch of goals,” Pickard said. “We were a post away from tying that game.”

Nashville got the only goal it needed early in the game.

Forsberg came on the ice on a change and got behind the Avalanche defense. He took Bourque’s pass from the Nashville zone at the Colorado blue line and went in alone on Pickard, beating the rookie with a roof shot 2:23 into the first period.

It was his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

“I was trying to get it as high as possible,” Forsberg said of the goal. “I was coming pretty close and got cut off by the backchecker, so I was trying to go high, and I was fortunate on that one.”

Rinne didn’t face many more scoring opportunities on the way to his 35th career shutout.

“I don’t think we were that much of a threat to him,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said.

The Avalanche stepped up the pressure in the final 10 minutes and hit another post.

Pickard went off for an extra skater with 1:59 left, and Bourque’s first goal of the season nine seconds later made it 2-0.

Pickard went off again, and Neal scored into the empty net in the final minute. It added to Colorado’s frustrating start to the season a year after it was the surprise team of the NHL.

“We have to figure this thing out and see what’s going wrong here,” Avalanche center Matt Duchene said. “I know we have to find ways to generate more offense and score more goals. We’re not a team that’s built to win 2-1.”

The bright spot for Colorado was its special teams. The Avalanche killed off all six of Nashville’s power plays to stay in the game.

“Picks (Pickard) gave us a chance to win,” Duchene said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win by how we played defensively and the penalty kill.”

NOTES: Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov is expected to miss at least two weeks with a groin strain. It is the third time this season he has been sidelined with the injury, which has limited him to 15 games. ... The Predators are tied for first in the NHL in goals-against average at 1.96. ... Colorado recalled G Calvin Pickard and C Paul Carey from Lake Erie of the AHL. ... Nashville C Filip Forsberg leads all NHL rookies in goals and assists. ... The Avalanche made a last-minute recall of RW Borna Rendulic from Lake Erie. He traveled from Cleveland to Colorado on Tuesday and arrived in time to make his NHL debut. He is also the first Croatian-born player to play in the NHL.