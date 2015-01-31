EditorsNote: fix in third graph from bottom

Varlamov, Avalanche shut out Predators

DENVER -- A short meeting with assistant coach Francois Allaire worked wonders for goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov shook off what he called a subpar game Tuesday to stop 23 shots, right winger Jarome Iginla had a goal and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Friday night.

“We had two days between the games and that helped a lot,” Varlamov said. “I wasn’t happy with my game three nights ago, couple of bad goals I give up. I had a meeting with my goalie coach and we were talking about my game and he reminded me of a couple of good things. That was good.”

Center Maxime Talbot and left winger Gabriel Landeskog also scored and center Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for Colorado.

The shutout was Varlamov’s fourth of the season and 17th of his career, and it came three days after he allowed four goals in an overtime loss in Nashville. He wasn’t happy with his play but a quick pregame powwow with Allaire, Colorado’s goaltending coach, made a difference Friday.

Varlamov stopped 54 shots in Chicago on Jan. 16 but faced less than half the shots against the Predators.

“Varlamov is one of the better goalies in the game,” Nashville defenseman Roman Josi said. “We couldn’t get anything past him.”

Nashville goalie Marek Mazanec made 25 saves in his first start of the season.

The Avalanche (21-18-11) rallied after a poor start to challenge for the last wild-card spot with 32 games left. Colorado is 8-3-3 in its last 14 games and moved within two points of idle Calgary for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The Flames played one fewer games than the Avalanche.

“Our focus hasn’t been on getting in the playoffs it’s about getting better and just building,” Iginla said. “Guys know where we are but it’s about how we’re playing. We’re gaining some confidence. We know there’s a ways to go but his is a good team we beat tonight.”

Nashville (31-11-6) lost four of five after a five-game winning streak.

Colorado put pressure on Mazanec early, including a power-play chance midway through the first period. The Avalanche only managed one shot on the man advantage but scored 26 seconds after Josi got out of the box.

Center Ryan O‘Reilly put a shot on net, MacKinnon tried to swat the rebound in and it bounced in front of the crease where Talbot knocked it in the wide-open net at 13:49 of the first.

The Predators had two breakaway chances in the second period. Left winger Gabriel Bourque couldn’t control a backhand as he went in on net and Varlamov made a save on rookie left winger Filip Forsberg later in the frame.

“He made a couple of saves but we had some good chances,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said of Varlamov. “Filip hit a crossbar, Bourque made a good move but the puck just slipped off his stick. He made some saves, but we could have done a better job getting traffic in front of him.”

Colorado took a two-goal lead early in the third. The Predators killed off a hooking minor on defenseman Mattias Ekholm but the Avalanche struck soon after. Center Matt Duchene got the puck behind the net and fed Iginla in front. His snap shot from in close beat Mazanec at 14:06.

It was Iginla’s team-leading 16th of the season and the 1,200th point of his career.

“I got a great pass from Dutch and a screen right in front from (right winger Cody McLeod),” Iginla said. “I don’t think the goalie saw it.”

Mazanec came off for an extra skater with 2:15 left and Landeskog scored into the empty net at 18:49.

NOTES: Nashville C Olli Jokinen was a healthy scratch. He has not scored a goal in his past 10 games and has just three goals and three assists in 47 games. ... The Avalanche recalled D Stefan Elliott from Lake Erie of the AHL. Elliott gives Colorado seven defenseman after it was announced that All-Star D Erik Johnson will miss 3-8 weeks after having surgery on his right knee. ... The Predators’ 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Tuesday was their eighth straight home victory. That ties the franchise record set Jan. 6-Feb. 7, 2007. ... Elliott celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday.