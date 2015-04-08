Controversial call costs Predators in loss to Avs

DENVER -- The Nashville Predators, in the midst of a late-season swoon, ran into more difficulty Tuesday due to an unfortunate call.

It could cost them a chance at a division title and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Colorado right winger Jarome Iginla and center Ryan O‘Reilly scored nine seconds apart, center Joey Hishon’s first NHL goal was the winner as the Avalanche beat the Predators 3-2 at Pepsi Center.

Center Calle Jarnkrok and defenseman Ryan Ellis scored, and goalie Pekka Rinne made 20 saves for the Predators, who lost their fourth straight.

“It’s really frustrating,” Rinne said. “We’ve had a bunch of these games of late where we have more shots and overall play a really good game and the result ends up like this.”

Tuesday’s result might have been different had the officials not waved off an apparent goal early in the third period. Predators defenseman Roman Josi’s shot from the boards beat Semyon Varlamov as the goaltender fell to the ice, but the officials ruled Varlamov was interfered with by Nashville center Paul Gaustad.

Replays showed Gaustad was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was skating past Varlamov when the goaltender simply lost an edge and hit the ice.

No penalty was called on the play.

“I got an explanation, which didn’t match with what we saw,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “It’s disappointing. We’re battling for home ice, everybody is battling for something in the league. It’s just a frustrating, disappointing turn of events right there.”

Nashville missed a chance to move ahead of St. Louis in the battle for the Central Division title. The Blues lost to Winnipeg at home Tuesday night, but they maintain a one-point lead on Nashville with two games remaining.

Nashville (47-23-10) holds the tiebreaker on St. Louis. The Predators are two points ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks in the race to finish second in the division.

Varlamov made 40 saves for Colorado (37-31-12), which is winding down a disappointing season a year after surprising everyone by winning the Central Division with 112 points.

Nashville had the first nine shots on goal. The Predators swarmed around Varlamov and outshot the Avalanche 14-5 in the first period.

Even though the Predators controlled the play, they led only 1-0 heading into the second. They took the lead when Jarnkrok, on a nice feed from center Matt Cullen down low, beat Varlamov with a shot off the inside of the right post at 5:02 of the opening period. It was his seventh on the season.

The Avalanche tied it late in the second when Iginla beat Rinne with a shot over the goalie’s left shoulder at 15:32. It was his team-leading 27th of the season and got him closer to the 30-goal plateau, which he has reached 12 times in his career.

O‘Reilly made it 2-1 with his 17th goal nine seconds later.

“Obviously, we didn’t start the way we wanted, but after the first, it was very entertaining for our fans,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “Our guys gave a great effort, played hard and found a way to score two goals and get the lead.”

Ellis tied it with his ninth goal on a power play 1:20 into the third. The Predators appeared to take the lead 18 seconds later, but Josi’s goal was waved off.

“Paul said he didn’t think he ran into the goalie, but the ref thought he saw something,” Nashville defenseman Shea Weber said. “Everyone can see for themselves.”

The call proved pivotal when Hishon’s wrister beat Rinne at 7:06 of the third to give Colorado a 3-2 lead.

”I tried to get a shot on net, and luckily it went in,“ said Hishon, who got more ice time after right winger Dennis Everberg sustained a shoulder injury in the second period. ”I couldn’t stop smiling after. There were 11, 12 minutes left in the game, so I had to try and focus on my breathing and come back down to earth.

“I had a lot of adrenaline running through my veins, so it was good to get that first one. To get it in a win is even bigger.”

Rinne came off for an extra skater with 1:35 left, but Nashville couldn’t get the equalizer.

NOTES: Avalanche D Erik Johnson likely will not play for the rest of the season. Johnson, the team’s lone All-Star, had minor knee surgery Jan. 21 with an initial recovery time of three to eight weeks. However, he hasn’t played since, and the Avalanche probably will avoid using him in the last two games. ... Nashville C Paul Gaustad returned to the lineup after missing one game with an upper-body injury. ... Colorado RW Daniel Briere missed his eighth straight game with a foot injury sustained March 23. ... Predators D Ryan Ellis played in his 200th career game.