Avs spoil Johansen’s debut with Predators

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche’s midseason playoff push is starting to pay off.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored a power-play goal midway through the third period and the Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night to spoil the debut of center Ryan Johansen.

Right wingers Jarome Iginla and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who tied the Predators with 45 points for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov had 19 saves and left winger Cody McLeod also had a goal for Colorado.

The Avalanche (21-18-3) treated Friday like a playoff game despite having 40 games left in the season. A slow start put them in an early hole but earning 20 points since Dec. 12 helped create a postseason feel to the game against Nashville.

“That was a playoff game tonight,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “The way our conference is, and especially our division, it’s going to be playoff hockey in January.”

The win comes in the middle of the Avalanche playing 11 of 13 games at home, where they have struggled this season. They’re reversing that trend after getting wins against Los Angeles, St. Louis and Nashville.

“Nobody’s really walking around the room satisfied or anything like that,” said left wing Blake Comeau, who had two assists. “Everyone’s excited about the direction that we’re going. We know that we have a long ways to go.”

Barrie gave them the win when he beat goalie Pekka Rinne with a shot from the top of the slot at 11 minutes of the third period. It was his seventh goal of the season and it came with three seconds left on the power play.

“The puck went to (defenseman Nick) Holden and their guy went back to the bench for a stick,” Barrie said. “I was screaming for it and he made a nice pass to me and I tried to get it on net. We’d done a good job wearing them out.”

Colorado finished 2-for-6 on the power play.

“We took too many penalties and made too many mistakes,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “We need to stay out of the box completely and we went there six times.”

The Predators pulled Rinne with 2:02 left and right winger Jack Skille scored into the empty net at 19:58.

Johansen had a goal and an assist, left winger Filip Forsberg also scored and Rinne had 22 saves for Nashville (19-15-7).

Johansen was playing in his first game since being acquired from Columbus on Wednesday for defenseman Seth Jones. Johansen gives the Predators a first-line center they desired but at the cost of one of the best young blue liners in the league.

In his first game, Johansen didn’t disappoint.

He scored a power-play goal on his first shot in a Nashville uniform. He got the puck on the left side of the net and snapped it high past Varlamov just 2:35 into the game. It was his seventh goal of the season.

“It’s definitely nice to get something early like that,” Johansen said. “Hopefully, I can use that as some confidence and move forward in shooting the puck. It’s too bad we couldn’t find a way to win this one. It would have been a lot cooler.”

Johansen finished at a plus-two and won 55 percent of his faceoffs.

“He was really good,” Laviolette said.

Colorado tied it 14 seconds into its third power play of the first period when Iginla took a pass from center Carl Soderberg put the puck into the wide-open goal or his 12th goal of the season.

It was the 601st of his career, tying him with Jari Kurri for 18th all time.

McLeod gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead when he scored his seventh goal of the season at 17:45, but defenseman Ryan Ellis tied it 2:45 into the second with his fifth goal of the season.

Landeskog gave Colorado a 3-2 lead when he put a backhander past Rinne at 7:40 of the second period.

Forsberg’s slap shot at 16:37 tied it 3-3. It was his 11th goal of the season.

NOTES: Avalanche D Brandon Gormley cleared waivers but had not been assigned to AHL San Antonio. He was waived Thursday, two days after Colorado claimed D Andrew Bodnarchuk off waivers from Columbus. ... Nashville D Anthony Bitetto played just his second game of the season. After appearing in a game against Tampa Bay on Oct. 20, Bitetto was in the minors for six games and scratched in 28 others. ... Colorado D Erik Johnson (lower body) is expected to miss a few more games. ... Predators C Ryan Johansen, acquired from Columbus on Wednesday, centered the top line with LW Colin Wilson and RW James Neal.