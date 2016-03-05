Predators use third-period uprising to halt Avalanche

DENVER -- The Nashville Predators focused on winning the third period, and it led them to winning a key game against a division rival.

James Neal and Mike Fisher scored in Nashville’s four-goal third, and the surging Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Saturday.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Shea Weber and Mikka Salomaki scored empty-netters for Nashville, which has earned at least a point in 11 straight road games.

Pekka Rinne stopped 34 shots for the Predators.

“We knew it would be a playoff battle and it was good throughout,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “Good team win in a playoff-type atmosphere.”

Nashville (33-21-12) has been one of the hottest teams in the NHL to move securely into the first wild card in the Western Conference. The Predators have not lost in regulation since a 5-3 setback against Washington on Feb. 9 and are 8-0-4 in that span.

They moved within five points of third-place St. Louis in the Central Division and maintained a six-point lead on fifth-place Minnesota.

“That was a huge win here on Saturday, in their building, knowing the circumstances of the standings,” Ryan Johansen said. “We’re definitely going home feeling good about this one.”

Blake Comeau and Gabriel Landeskog had goals and Calvin Pickard had 35 saves for the Avalanche, who are 15-15-4 at home.

The loss left Colorado (33-30-4) two points behind Minnesota for the second wild card in the West. The Wild, who beat Buffalo in a shootout Saturday, have played one less game than the Avalanche.

“You have to be able to win those kinds of games at this point in the year,” Landeskog said. “No time to sit around and pout. We need to get back on the horse. Fifteen games left, we know it’s crunch time and we have to get it going and win hockey games.”

Neal tied it 2-2 when he cleaned up center Johansen’s rush to the net. Neal came in after Pickard saved Johansen’s shot and knocked it in at 1:02 of the third. It was his 23rd of the season.

It was just the fourth goal in the last 10 games for Johansen’s line.

“It was definitely nice contributing and hopefully we can use that and get a spark,” Johansen said.

Fisher got the winner when he intercepted Avalanche defenseman Andrew Bodnarchuk’s clearing pass in front of Colorado’s net and beat Pickard at 10:16. It was his ninth of the season.

Nashville’s first three goals came on Avalanche turnovers.

“We made mistakes and paid for them,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “We had a turnover in our end for the first goal, and a mistake on their second and both ended up in our net. The third was another mistake.”

Pickard came off for an extra skater with 2:12 left and Weber scored 34 seconds later to ice it. It was his 17th of the season and 163rd of his career, tying him with Martin Erat for second in franchise history in goals.

“I guess I’ve been around here too long,” the 11-year defenseman said.

Salomaki added his fifth at 19:05.

Comeau gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period when he swept a loose puck past Rinne as he was falling to the ice. It was his 10th goal of the season.

The Predators outshot the Avalanche 15-9 in the first, with 10 shots coming on the power play. They did not get the equalizer until Forsberg knocked in a loose puck that lay in front of Colorado’s net at 15:30 of the second for his 28th of the season.

Forsberg has 14 goals since Feb. 6.

The Avalanche took a 2-1 late in the second. Nathan MacKinnon hit Landeskog with a pass in the slot, and his wrister beat Rinne at 19:14. It was Landeskog’s 17th goal.

NOTES: Avalanche D Eric Gelinas missed his second straight game with a back injury. Gelinas, who was acquired from New Jersey on Monday, played 11 minutes against Minnesota on Tuesday. ... Predators D Barret Jackman was scratched for the third straight game. Jackman has one goal and four assists in 61 games this season. ... Colorado coach Patrick Roy said he has not lost faith in G Semyon Varlamov, who struggled in his last two starts and is now serving as Calvin Pickard’s backup. “Varly is our No. 1 goalie and he remains our No. 1 goalie,” Roy said. “Unfortunately (for him), Pick’s playing well and he’s not. But I know Varly will be back.” ... Nashville’s defensive corps leads the NHL in points.