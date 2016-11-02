Predators ice Avs, snap skid

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche came out scrapping to start the third period, looking for a spark after falling behind by two goals.

The Nashville Predators kept their cool, survived a few chances and then buried Colorado.

Craig Smith scored twice, Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist and the Predators beat the Avalanche 5-1 on Tuesday to snap a three-game skid.

Roman Josi and Matt Irwin also scored and Filip Forsberg had two assists for the Predators, who won for just the second time in eight games and got their first win on this five-game road trip.

"We played some pretty good hockey on the road trip. We haven't gotten the results," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "It hasn't been as consistent as it was tonight. That's probably the biggest difference -- we were consistent with our game."

The Predators also put away the Avalanche when they had the chance after the game got a little chippy in the third period. Colorado defenseman Nikita Zadorov delivered a hard check on Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis on the opening faceoff and Gabriel Landeskog and Austin Watson dropped the gloves 1:08 into the final period.

The Avalanche didn't get the spark they needed out of the confrontations and the Predators were able to put it away with two late goals in the third. Josi made it 4-1 at 12:09 and Smith scored an unassisted goal 1:09 later to put it away.

Ellis also helped by sliding through the crease and blocking a shot to keep it 3-1.

"It's a huge play by him. I think it was as 2-on-1 and the puck stayed in front of the net," said Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne, who had 28 saves. "I don't know who shot the puck but it was pretty much an empty net and Ellie came out of nowhere and made the save. Best save of the night."

Jarome Iginla scored and Semyon Varlamov had 31 saves for the Avalanche, who had a meeting right after the loss, their second straight at home.

"We were discussing some things just between players and (coach) Jared (Bednar) came in and he addressed us as a group," Landeskog said. "To a man we have to be honest and look at ourselves in the mirror and reflect the way we come to work every day. I'm not going to go into details about the meeting. We're going to come to the rink (Wednesday) with a good attitude. Tonight, it's got to be said, this was embarrassing."

The Avalanche were in the game before Irwin broke a 1-1 tie when he scored at 17:47 of the first. The Predators went up by two goals midway through the second period when Johansen scored on the power play.

It was Johansen's first goal of the season.

"It always feels good to put pucks in the back of the net," Johansen said. "That was nice we had five guys contributing tonight. Matty Irwin, huge goal."

Nashville outshot Colorado 19-7 in the second period and had 29 heading into the third.

"It's not at all how we want to play. It's pretty bad," Bednar said. "We didn't find the intensity that we needed for the game. It's disappointing because it's a chance for us to go a couple games above .500 and now we're just spinning in the mud again."

Smith gave Nashville a 1-0 lead only 1:33 into the game. He crashed the net and deflected center Mike Ribeiro's pass from the slot for his third goal of the season.

Iginla tied it at 5:35 of the first when he scored on a rebound off a shot by Matt Duchene. It was his second goal of the season and the 613th of his career.

NOTES: Colorado F Gabriel Bourque was assigned to San Antonio of the AHL on Monday. Bourque made the team on a professional tryout and signed a two-way contract. He was a healthy scratch in the previous two games. ... Nashville LW Cody Bass returned to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Bass was injured Oct. 21 against Detroit. ... Avalanche RW Cody McLeod was the lone healthy scratch while D Fedor Tyutin (groin) was out for the fourth straight game. Colorado is carrying only 22 players after optioning Bourque. ... Predators LW Kevin Fiala was a healthy scratch with the return of Bass. Fiala has two goals in eight games. D Matt Carle was scratched for the third straight game.