Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are beginning to round into form on the defensive end with the playoffs only a few weeks away. Chicago has allowed only 23 goals in the last 13 games and looks to extend a four-game point streak when the Nashville Predators pay a visit on Sunday night. The Blackhawks have surrendered five goals in regulation during a 3-0-1 stretch and will take on a Predators team that scored seven on them earlier in the season and beat Calgary 6-5 on Friday.

Chicago held Carolina without a shot the final 9:40 of the contest for a 3-2 victory Friday – the 12th time in 15 starts Corey Crawford has allowed two or fewer goals. “That’s a game we can take a look back on during the playoffs when we were able to shut a team down,” Crawford told the Chicago Tribune. “... That was some solid play.” Nashville is clinging to faint playoff hopes after losing three of its last four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (30-31-10): Nashville had generated only two goals total in its previous three games before defenseman Shea Weber scored twice in Calgary. Weber has six points in his last six games and leads the team with 46 while Craig Smith tops the Predators with 20 goals. Goalie Pekka Rinne has struggled a bit since returning from almost five months off recovering from injury and sickness, compiling save percentage of .889 in eight games and two victories in seven decisions.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (41-15-15): Patrick Kane sat on Friday and is expected to miss at least two more weeks with a left knee injury while regular forwards Bryan Bickell and Brandon Saad are both questionable for Sunday with upper-body ailments. Kane has 69 points, tied with Patrick Sharp for the team lead and three ahead of captain Jonathan Toews. The Blackhawks did get right wing Marian Hossa back from injury four games ago and he boasts four points and a plus-4 rating in that span.

OVERTIME

1. Predators C Calle Jarnkrok, acquired from Detroit for David Legwand at the trade deadline, had an assist in his NHL debut Friday.

2. Chicago D Duncan Keith boasts 50 assists, tied for fourth most in the league and five shy of his career high in 2009-10.

3. Nashville has won two of three meetings this season after dropping six in a row to Chicago.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Predators 2