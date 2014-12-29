Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators will end 2014 with a pair of rugged tests against Central Division rivals, beginning with Monday’s road game at the surging Chicago Blackhawks. The Predators have won 11 of 15 and trail first-place Chicago by two points. “We know what’s at stake then and right after that we have St. Louis at home,“ forward Taylor Beck said. ”We want to worry about Chicago first, but looking at both games, those are certainly two great hockey teams.”

The Blackhawks rebounded from their worst defeat of the season - a 5-1 setback versus Winnipeg - with a 5-2 victory in Colorado on Saturday to improve to 15-3-1 over their last 19 games. Chicago could also have some reinforcements back in the lineup with Brad Richards expected to return after a three-game absence and defenseman Michal Rozsival listed as a game-time decision. Chicago is 1-1-1 versus the Predators this season, winning the last matchup 3-1 in Nashville on Dec. 6.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (23-9-2): Center Derek Roy signed a one-year contract in the offseason, but after producing only one goal in 26 games and being a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 contests, the Predators placed him on waivers Sunday. Roy, who had four consecutive seasons of at least 20 goals with Buffalo from 2006-10, will be assigned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League if no other team claims him. “It’s a tough feeling and not a good spot to be in,” Roy said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (24-10-2): Defenseman Brent Seabrook is coming off a stellar outing at Colorado, chasing down Matt Duchene to foil a breakaway and putting Chicago ahead to stay with a power-play goal. It was the seventh tally of the season for Seabrook, matching his total from all 82 games last season. “He’s unbelievable, offensively and defensively,” teammate Andrew Shaw said. “He’s chipping in when we need him to and he makes those big plays defensively like he did on Duchene. That’s what we need from him.”

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks F Patrick Kane has six goals and seven assists in the last eight games, including three three-point outings in the last five.

2. Predators G Pekka Rinne has won his last four starts and has a league-high 23 victories.

3. Chicago owns the league’s best penalty kill, surrendering nine goals on 100 power-play chances.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Predators 2