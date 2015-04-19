Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators came up with a huge performance in a must-win Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series, but they must go forward without their captain as the series shifts to Chicago on Sunday for Game 3 against the Blackhawks. Stud defenseman Shea Weber suffered a lower-body injury in Friday’s 6-2 victory and will miss at least the next two games of the best-of-seven series that is tied at 1-1.

Weber, a four-time All-Star who has not missed more than four games in any of the past seven seasons, was hurt after taking a check from Chicago’s Brandon Saad early in the second period of Game 2. ”You certainly don’t want to lose a guy who takes down as many minutes as (Weber) and the captain of your team,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette. Chicago will be making a switch in net, replacing starter Corey Crawford with rookie Scott Darling. Crawford was yanked after surrendering three first-period goals in Game 1 and was lit up for six tallies in Game 2, including three in a span of 2:19.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, RSN

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: The 6-4 Weber not only provides an imposing physical presence and possesses a cannon for a shot, but he gobbles up minutes for Nashville, averaging more than 26 per game during the regular season and logging 38:13 in the Game 1 double-overtime setback. The Predators are equipped with plenty of depth and quality along the blue line, led by Roman Josi, who reached career highs in goals (15) assists (40) and points (55) this season while playing alongside Weber. Nashville may be forced to lean even more on Pekka Rinne, who had yielded 18 goals during a five-game skid (0-3-2) prior to Friday’s victory.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Darling turned in a performance for the ages in Game 1, stopping all 42 shots he faced in his playoff debut after replacing an ineffective Crawford, who backstopped Chicago to a Stanley Cup in 2013. Coach Joel Quenneville called the decision to start Crawford in Game 2 a “no-brainer,” but after naming Darling the starter for Sunday’s matchup, he said: “Scotty’s coming off a spectacular outing. His play is deserving of a start at home.” Patrick Kane, in his second game since returning from a broken collarbone, scored his 38th career postseason goal Friday while Patrick Sharp notched his 39th.

OVERTIME

1. Predators C Mike Fisher, who missed Game 2 due to a lower-body injury, accompanied the team to Chicago and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Darling was the first netminder to make at least 42 saves in his postseason debut since Montreal’s Jose Theodore in April 1997.

3. Nashville said there will be no update on Weber’s condition until Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Predators 2