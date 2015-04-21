Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks can put a stranglehold on their Western Conference first-round playoff series when they host the Nashville Predators in Game 4 on Tuesday. The Blackhawks rebounded from a 6-2 drubbing at Nashville in Game 2 with an efficient 4-2 victory on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.

Not surprisingly, Chicago coach Joel Quenneville plans on sticking with rookie netminder Scott Darling, who stopped all 42 shots he faced in relief in Game 1 before make 35 saves on Sunday. “He played so well. Very deserving,“ Quenneville said. ”I think it was an easy choice.” The Predators continue to have issues in the second period, giving up three goals in the series opener to blow a 3-0 lead and allowing three more tallies in Game 3, but they remain upbeat despite the fact that captain Shea Weber will his out his second straight contest. “We’ll be fine,” forward James Neal said Monday. “We’ll come out with a big effort tomorrow and have a big game.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: With stud defenseman Weber sidelined due to an injury to his lower right leg, Nashville’s top blue-line pairing of Roman Josi and Seth Jones each finished with a minus-3 and was unable to contain Chicago’s No. 1 line of captain Jonathan Toews, Marian Hossa and Brandon Saad, which accounted for five points Sunday. “You’re facing the best defenseman in the league, and all of a sudden when he’s not there, you have to take advantage of it,” Hossa said. “I think that’s what we did.” Goaltender Pekka Rinne’s late-season struggles have continued, allowing 24 goals over his last seven starts and four tallies in four of them.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Hossa finished third on the team in scoring with 61 points during the regular season and has thrived in the series, collecting a pair of assists in both Games 1 and 3 while registering a team-high six shots on goal Sunday. ”He makes it seem a lot easier than it really is,“ Toews said of the 36-year-old Hossa. ”To think of where you’ll be at if you have the chance to play as long as he has, how that might feel, I kind of cringe thinking about it. It is pretty impressive.” Andrew Desjardins, acquired from San Jose at the trade deadline, saw his first playoff action and notched his first tally since joining Chicago.

OVERTIME

1. Toews had 23 multi-point playoff games, trailing only Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (30) and Evgeni Malkin (28) and teammate Patrick Kane (26) since 2009.

2. Nashville has been outscored 18-4 in the second period of the past 10 games.

3. Darling has turned aside 109 of 112 shots in three appearances against the Predators.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Predators 3