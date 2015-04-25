Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Rinne being named Vezina Trophy finalist)

The Nashville Predators staved off elimination with a decisive victory at home and hope to extend their season when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. The Predators finally managed to solve Scott Darling, who had stopped 127 of 131 shots in Chicago’s three wins, but the rookie will be back in net Saturday.

“Our back is still up against the wall,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “I think we’re still a team that needs to realize where we’re at, our place in life right now.” The Predators learned Friday that captain Shea Weber, who was injured in Game 2, has been ruled out for the remainder of the series with a lower-body injury. The Blackhawks have surrendered 14 goals in the three matchups in Nashville and don’t want to return to the Music City for a winner-take-all Game 7. “Absolutely,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “You go home, you get excited. We have to take care of business there.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, RSN

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: The NHL announced its three Calder Trophy finalists on Thursday for the league’s Rookie of the Year and among the surprising snubs was Nashville’s Filip Forsberg, who responded by registering his first career hat trick, including two tallies in the four-goal third period. “He’s a special talent,” said Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, who was named a Vezina Trophy finalist on Friday. “You get to see him every practice and what he’s able to do. It’s pretty special for a guy that young to score a hat trick in playoffs.” Colin Wilson also scored for Nashville to set a franchise record for one postseason series with his fifth goal.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: With Darling finally looking vulnerable in Game 5, there was speculation that Chicago would turn to Corey Crawford, who was yanked in Game 1 after allowing three goals before surrendering six goals in Game 2 - but Quenneville is standing pat. “He’s played well,” Quenneville said of Darling on Friday. “You look at the four games he’s been in, he’s been solid. We’re happy with the way he’s played and he’s going tomorrow.” The Blackhawks continue to struggle on special teams, failing to cash in on all 11 power-play chances in the past four games and allowing Nashville to convert on 5-of-19.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville denied a report that Weber is dealing with an ACL injury in his right knee.

2. Blackhawks F Brad Richards had a goal and an assist Thursday - his first multi-point game since Jan. 20.

3. Predators C Mike Fisher collected an assist in his return to the lineup after missing the previous three games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Predators 2