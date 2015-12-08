Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

Patrick Kane looks to extend his franchise-record point streak when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday in the opener of a home-and-home series. Kane notched an assist - on a legal hand pass in the defensive zone - on rookie Artemi Panarin’s empty-net goal late in Sunday’s victory over Winnipeg to give him a point in 22 consecutive games, eclipsing Chicago’s all-time mark set by Bobby Hull in 1971-72.

The win ended a three-game slide for the Blackhawks, who have been held to three goals or fewer in each of their last five contests and seven of the last eight. Nashville is wrapping up a three-game road trip during which it has earned three points. The Predators squandered a two-goal, third period lead and fell in overtime at Detroit on Saturday before rallying for a 3-2 triumph in Boston two nights later. Chicago defeated Nashville 4-2 in the Western Conference quarterfinals last season en route to its third Stanley Cup championship in the last six years.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (14-8-5): Captain Shea Weber followed the first hat trick by a defenseman in franchise history with a two-assist effort against Boston on Monday. It was the third multi-point performance in four games for the veteran, who had been kept off the scoresheet in each of his six previous contests. With a three-assist showing versus Arizona on Dec. 1 and his hat trick against Detroit on Saturday, Weber was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (14-9-4): Kane has collected 13 goals and 23 assists during his streak, which began on Oct. 17 against Columbus. The 27-year-old right wing has been held without a point in only two of his 27 games this season. Kane’s streak is the third-longest in the NHL since the start of the 2005-06 campaign, behind Sidney Crosby’s 25-game run and Henrik Zetterberg’s 24-game string.

1. Blackhawks D Trevor Daley is battling an upper-body injury and will not play Tuesday.

2. Eight of Weber’s nine goals this season have come on the power play.

3. Chicago recalled Dennis Rasmussen from Rockford of the American Hockey League and assigned fellow C Tanner Kero to the IceHogs.

