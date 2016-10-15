Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks try to avoid three straight losses to start the season when they host the Nashville Predators on Saturday in the back end of a home-and-home series. The Predators edged the visiting Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday in a spirited Central Division showdown that contained plenty of animosity, including a pair of fights, and defenseman P.K. Subban scored a goal in his Nashville debut.

Chicago gave up three more power-play goals Friday after yielding three on five chances in its season opener against St. Louis on Wednesday, and has converted just one of its eight opportunities with the man advantage. Subban, who came over in the blockbuster deal that sent fellow blue-liner Shea Weber to Montreal, registered four shots and sat in the penalty box as the Predators held on for the victory in the final minutes. Roman Josi, Subban's defense partner, and captain Mike Fisher each recorded two points while Ryan Johansen finished with three assists for Nashville in its season opener. Pekka Rinne, who likely will be in net Saturday, made 22 saves in improving to 17-14-4 lifetime against the Blackhawks.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (1-0-0): Coach Peter Laviolette praised the line of Johansen, Filip Forsberg and rookie Kevin Fiala after Friday’s contest, as the trio produced four points. Fiala’s progress has allowed Laviolette to place Fisher between James Neal and Colin Wilson to give the Predators a solid top six while Mike Ribeiro plays between Viktor Arvidsson and Craig Smith. Defenseman Anthony Bitetto, who played on the third pairing with Matt Carle, suffered an upper-body injury in a fight with former Predator Jordin Tootoo on Friday and did not return.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (0-2-0): Last season’s Hart and Art Ross Trophy winner Patrick Kane failed to record a point in the first two games of the season despite registering eight shots – six on Friday. Captain Jonathan Toews has been limited to one assist in the opening two contests and dropped the gloves with Neal in Nashville while accumulating seven penalty minutes. Richard Panik has recorded a goal and an assist for Chicago, which may turn to Scott Darling in goal after Corey Crawford played the first two contests.

OVERTIME

1. Johansen, who went 12-5 in the faceoff circles during his team’s opener, notched at least three assists for the second time in his career on Friday.

2. Chicago F Ryan Hartman suffered a lower-body injury while blocking a shot in the first period Friday and is out indefinitely.

3. The Predators received 14 of their 27 shots - including five by Josi - from their blue line in their season opener.

