Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are healthy again and that spells trouble for the rest of the NHL as they host the Nashville Predators on Sunday. With future Hall of Famer Marian Hossa back in the fold after missing five games with an upper-body injury and goaltender Corey Crawford fully recovered from an appendectomy, first-place Chicago appears poised to extend its two-point lead on Minnesota in the Central Division and the Western Conference.

The Blackhawks are 15-4-4 at home after beginning a four-game homestand with two straight victories - 2-1 versus Carolina on Friday and 4-3 in overtime against Buffalo on Thursday. Nashville, which is 14 points behind Chicago and just out of wild-card position, is coming off a 2-1 loss in Florida on Friday that snapped a four-game road win streak and erased the good memory of a 6-1 victory in Tampa Bay the night before. James Neal, who leads the Predators with 14 goals, missed the last two games because an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The Blackhawks won two of the first three meetings this season, including 3-2 on Dec. 29 in dramatic fashion when Crawford drew a controversial tripping penalty that led to a game-tying power-play goal by Jonathan Toews.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (17-15-7): Ryan Johansen (team highs of 22 assists and 29 points) has eight points in his last eight games while Filip Forsberg (25 points) scored six of his nine goals this season in the last nine contests. Viktor Arvidsson (10 goals, 25 points) did not play Friday after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period against Tampa Bay in his 100th career game and is questionable to play Sunday. Pekka Rinne (14-10-6, 2.45 goals-against average, .918 save percentage) is expected back in goal after snapping a four-game losing streak (0-2-2) in his last start Thursday.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (25-12-5): Artemi Panarin (16 goals, 40 points) and Artem Anisimov (club-most 18 goals, 31 points) continue their strong two-way play as they pace Chicago in plus-minus rating at plus-15 and 14, respectively. Hossa (16 goals this season, 515 career) recorded an assist Friday in his second game back while Patrick Kane (team bests of 41 points, 29 assists) has a goal and three assists in his last two contests. Crawford (14-8-3, 2.34, .925) returns to the net and tries for his third victory in four games - a stretch that began with the win over Nashville - after Scott Darling won Friday's contest.

OVERTIME

1. Kane has 704 points in 700 games, including his 263rd career goal in the win over Buffalo on Thursday, and scored the winner Dec. 29 with 5:12 left.

2. Predators F Vladislav Kamenev made his NHL debut Friday (one shot in 10:21 of ice time) after he was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League to replace Arvidsson. Kamenev had nine goals and 24 points in 31 games with Milwaukee.

3. Nashville C Mike Fisher has two goals and one assist against Chicago this season while Johansen recorded five assists.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Predators 2