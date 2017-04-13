Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks won three Stanley Cup championships in a six-year span and two of those runs to the title started with a first-round playoff win over the Nashville Predators. Chicago, which amassed a Western Conference-leading 106 points, look to duplicate a winning formula when they host Nashville on Thursday in the opening of their first-round set.

In what was expected to be a rebuilding season, the Blackhawks kicked it into high gear shortly after the All-Star break and ripped off 17 wins in 20 games en route to coasting to the No. 1 seed in the West despite dropping its last four. Six players, led by captain Jonathan Toews and reigning Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane, remain from the core that captured Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015. The Predators are in the playoffs for the third straight season, advancing to the Western Conference finals a year ago, but must find a way to slow down the potent offense of Chicago, which amassed 18 goals in winning the last four meetings between the clubs this season. "I think facing a team like Chicago first, it's going to have to bring the best out of us as a group," Nashville captain Mike Fisher said. "We know they're a great hockey team and they finished first for a reason, so I think we're going to prepare. We know we've got to be at our best."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, SN, TVAS2, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (41-29-12): Although Pekka Rinne has not enjoyed his best season, he needs to be on top of his game for this series and showed he's on the right track by allowing a combined 14 goals over his last nine starts. Viktor Arvidsson had a breakout season with 31 goals (three against Chicago) and his total was matched by Filip Forsberg, who ratched up his game in the second half of the campaign but scored only twice in last year's postseason and has three goals in 16 career games against the Blackhawks. Center Ryan Johansen has seven assists in the five matchups versus Chicago.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (50-23-9): Chicago already features plenty of offensive firepower and will get another boost with the return of 22-goal scorer Artem Anisimov, who returns to the lineup after a one-month absence and will center Kane and Artemi Panarin, who combined for 65 goals this season. Kane finished tied with Sidney Crosby for second in the league with 89 points and inflicted plenty of damage against the Predators this season with three goals and six assists over the past four meetings. Richard Panik and rookie Ryan Hartman each had hat tricks against Nashville this season.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford, who has at least 32 wins in the past four seasons, is 15-9-1 with a 2.52 goals-against average versus Nashville.

2. Predators Fs Colin Wilson, who had five goals in each of the last two postseasons, and Calle Jarnkrok sat out practice again Wednesday.

3. Chicago was 6-for-11 on the power play in its last four matchups against Nashville.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Predators 2