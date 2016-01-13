Blackhawks 3, Predators 2

CHICAGO -- Left winger Andrew Shaw scored two goals, and the Chicago Blackhawks held on for a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook also scored for the Blackhawks. Right winger Marian Hossa added two assists for Chicago (28-13-4), which extended its season-long winning streak to eight games.

Center Mike Ribeiro and left winger Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators. Nashville (19-17-7) lost its fourth consecutive game and dropped to 1-5-1 in its past six contests.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville earned his 782nd regular-season win, tying him with Al Arbour for second all-time in NHL coaching victories. Scotty Bowman is the all-time leader with 1,244 wins.

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 41 of 43 shots to improve to 24-10-2.

Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne turned aside 20 of 23 shots. Rinne has allowed three goals or more in six of his past seven appearances.

Forsberg scored during a 6-on-4 advantage with 36.3 seconds remaining in the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring on a goal by Shaw with 57.2 seconds left in the first period. Right winger Marian Hossa carried the puck behind the net and fired a backhand shot toward Rinne. Shaw spotted the loose puck in the crease and bounced a shot off Rinne’s left leg pad and into the net.

Shaw scored again to give Chicago a 2-0 lead with 13:46 remaining in the second period. Hossa threw the puck toward the front of the crease, and Shaw skated in from the slot to punch in his second goal of the game and eighth of the season.

Chicago increased its lead to 3-0 on a slap shot by Seabrook with 6:42 to go in the second period.

Eighteen seconds later, Nashville responded to trim the deficit to 3-1. Ribeiro charged toward the left side of the crease and forced a shot past Crawford to snap a nine-game scoring drought.

NOTES: Chicago coach Joel Quenneville on Tuesday agreed to a three-year contract extension that will run through the end of the 2019-20 season. Quenneville, 57, has won three Stanley Cup championships in seven-plus seasons with the Blackhawks. ... Nashville LW Colin Wilson missed his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. Wilson has four goals and 12 assists in 36 games. ... Chicago C Artem Anisimov missed his first game of the season because of an illness. Anisimov has 15 goals and nine assists in 44 games. ... Predators LW Eric Nystrom was a healthy scratch. ... Blackhawks RW Richard Panik made his team debut nine days after he was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for RW Jeremy Morin.