Blackhawks pull out win over Predators in OT

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews failed to fire the puck across the goal line on his initial breakaway shot in overtime Saturday night.

But a friendly rebound offered Toews a second chance. He took full advantage.

“Lucky to get a second effort at it,” Toews said.

Lucky or not, the second effort paid off. Toews’ short-handed goal with 1:34 remaining in overtime lifted the Blackhawks to a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators in a battle of division rivals.

The Blackhawks (3-0-1) overcame a sloppy third period and an overtime tripping penalty by Patrick Sharp to earn the win in front of 21,640 fans at the United Center.

The Predators (3-0-2) picked up at least one point for the fifth consecutive game under new coach Peter Laviolette. Nashville was playing the second game of a back-to-back set after shutting out Winnipeg one night earlier.

Related Coverage Preview: Predators at Blackhawks

Predators goaltender Carter Hutton made 35 saves in his season debut in place of No. 1 starter Pekka Rinne. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 19 shots, 12 of which came during the third period, for his third victory.

Laviolette said the Predators seemed sluggish early in the game, most likely because of the previous night’s game and late-night travel to Chicago.

”It wasn’t our best early on, but we stuck to it,“ Laviolette said. ”We took too many penalties and we kind of lost the rhythm of the bench and rhythm of the game a little bit. But in the third period, I thought our guys really tried to get it done.

“It’s too bad. It’s a tough way to end it.”

Toews stole the puck from Predators defenseman Roman Josi and streaked down the left side of the ice on a breakaway. Hutton stopped Toews’ low shot, but the Blackhawks captain swatted at the rebound for his first goal of the season.

The Blackhawks outshot the Predators by a margin of 37-20 three nights after scoring one goal on 50 shots against the Calgary Flames in an overtime loss. Toews said the Blackhawks needed to do a better job of finishing at the net.

“It was just another kind of frustrating game, where we have energy, we just can’t seem to quite get that flow that we’re looking for where all four lines are feeding off each other,” Toews said. “Obviously, we’re not going to make excuses, but I think when we start playing more games we’ll definitely get the feel for what we need to do better.”

Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya opened the scoring 1:49 into the first period when he carried the puck across the blue line and drilled a low slap shot between Hutton’s legs.

Oduya’s goal came on the first shot of the season against Hutton, a 28-year-old journeyman. But Hutton recovered to stop the next 34 shots before allowing Toews’ goal.

”Giving up a breakaway in OT on a power play is obviously a little tough,“ Hutton said. ”I didn’t think we played our best tonight, but I thought in the third we came out and gave a real great effort, especially (for) back-to-back nights.

“They’re sitting at home fresh. For us to get a point is pretty big.”

The Predators evened the score at 1 on a power-play goal by defenseman Shea Weber with 8:43 remaining in the first period. Weber fired a rising slap shot past the glove side of Crawford, who waited more than 11 minutes without facing a shot before allowing a goal on his first save attempt.

Both goaltenders strengthened during a scoreless second period. With 10:51 to go in the period, Crawford stopped Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm on a close-range shot that caught the goaltender just beneath the mask. Less than three minutes later, Hutton denied Blackhawks center Brad Richards on a tip-in attempt.

Crawford shined again in the third period, kicking out his right leg pad to stuff Predators center Craig Smith on a prime scoring opportunity in front of the net.

“‘Crow’ was excellent,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “Kept us in it.”

NOTES: Predators G Carter Hutton made his first start of the season in place of Pekka Rinne, who shut out Winnipeg one night earlier. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival made his season debut after missing the first three games because of an upper-body injury. ... Predators C Matt Cullen (upper body) missed his fifth consecutive game, matching the number of games he missed for the entire 2013-14 season. ... Blackhawks LW Kris Versteeg (lower body) missed his fourth straight game but took a step toward returning by participating in the team’s morning skate for the first time this season. ... The Predators and Blackhawks will meet for the second time in less than a week when they face off Thursday in Nashville.