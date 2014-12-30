Blackhawks roar back to beat Predators in shootout

CHICAGO -- It was a long road back, but the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a 3-0 deficit to come away with a big 5-4 win in a shootout over the visiting Nashville Predators on Monday at the United Center.

Captain Jonathan Toews was the only one of five players to score in the shootout, providing the game-winner for the Western Conference leading Blackhawks. It was Chicago’s fifth shootout win in six tries this season.

”Certain games will stick out at the end of the year that we’ll say that were a huge two points and tonight is probably leading in that category, as far as drama,“ Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ”Down 3-0 to a team that doesn’t give up a whole lot, checks well and then you have to pull the goalie and try to get an equalizer (and) have to kill a penalty with five minutes to go.

“It’s a big win. Very resilient by our guys. It was a big swing, big turn of events tonight.”

Chicago won 16 of its last 20 games.

Chicago got goals from centers Brad Richards and Andrew Shaw, right winger Marian Hossa and left winger Bryan Bickell in regulation while defenseman Duncan Keith also added a season-high three assists.

”We’ve been in a lot of situations over the years where we know that we’re never out of it,“ Keith said. ”At the same time, we have a lot of respect for a team like Nashville.

“We’re always excited to play in those games where there’s a lot of attention and playing against a good team with some star players and I think it’s going to be a great experience.”

Nashville, which has now lost three of its last seven games, was led by a pair of goals from left winger James Neal. Defenseman Roman Josi and center Craig Smith also scored.

“The only way to beat that is you have to be on the offense more than them and you have to be physical with their skill guys,” Neal said. “I thought we did a good job shooting pucks and going to the net tonight. Just a few little things, we clean that up and we can win the hockey game.”

It appeared that Nashville might win the game, leading 4-3 late in the third period. But Chicago tied the game with 1:13 left in regulation on Bickell’s fifth goal of the season, sending the contest into overtime and eventually the shootout.

Crawford stopped 36 of Nashville’s 40 shots, as well as all three in the shootout.

Nashville counterpart Pekka Rinne stopped 38 of Chicago’s 42 shots. Rinne is now 23-7-1 on the season in the net for the Predators.

Chicago remains atop the NHL Western Conference with a 25-10-2 mark, while its closest challenger, Nashville, falls to 23-9-3.

Nashville jumped out to a 3-0 lead with goals by Josi and Smith in the first period, and Neal’s first goal of the night in the second period, which came on an unusual turn of events.

Neal’s slap shot from the wing bounced off the body of Chicago defenseman Johnny Oduya and caromed into the Blackhawks’ goal.

Chicago finally broke the 3-0 shutout at 10:33 of the second period when Richards scored his seventh goal of the season. It was his first game back in the lineup after missing the previous three games with an upper-body injury.

The Blackhawks closed Nashville’s lead to 3-2 at 15:48 of the second period on Shaw’s sixth goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, Hossa scored his eighth goal of the season on a 30-foot slap shot on the power play at 17:43.

Unfortunately, a Chicago mental mistake led to Nashville regaining the lead just over a minute later. The Blackhawks were called for having too many men on the ice, paving the way for Neal to score his second goal of the game at 19:04, also on the power play, and putting the Predators back on top at 4-3.

NOTES: Nashville announced before the game it traded C Derek Roy to Edmonton for C Mark Arcobello. With seven goals and five assists in 36 games with the Oilers, Arcobello, 26, is expected to join the Predators for Tuesday’s home game vs. St. Louis. Roy, who cleared waivers earlier in the day, signed with Nashville during the offseason but has just one goal and nine assists in 26 games this season. ... Blackhawks F Patrick Sharp played in his 700th career NHL game on Monday, while C Andrew Shaw is now one game away from his 200th career NHL game. Predators’ C Mike Ribeiro played in his 900th career NHL game Monday, as well. ... Chicago D Michal Rozsival, who has been ailing with a lower-body injury, took part in Monday morning’s skate and appears ready to return to the lineup for Chicago’s New Year’s Day outdoor game vs. the Capitals in Washington. ... Attendance for the game was 22,208.