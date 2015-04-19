Blackhawks take series lead behind Darling’s stellar play

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling never could have envisioned dozens of reporters gathered around his locker a few years ago when he was a forgotten prospect in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

“I’d be lucky if there was one person asking me after the game,” Darling said with a laugh.

Times have changed.

In his first career playoff start, Darling proved to be ready. The 26-year-old rookie stopped 35 of 37 shots to help the Blackhawks earn a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday afternoon.

Center Jonathan Toews scored a goal and an assist for Chicago, which seized a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal. Left winger Brandon Saad, center Andrew Desjardins and defenseman Brent Seabrook also scored.

Center Mike Ribeiro and defenseman Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville.

The Predators never led despite outshooting the Blackhawks by a 37-30 margin. The teams will meet again in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got to win hockey games,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “That’s the playoffs, right? We can play better. I believe that. We’ll look to fix some things and we’ll come back two days from now and look to even the series.”

It is possible that Darling will be back in net for his second playoff start. Coach Joel Quenneville selected the 6-foot-6, 232-pound netminder to start Game 3 after back-to-back disappointments by Corey Crawford, who allowed nine goals on 47 shots in the series’ first two games.

Quenneville was noncommittal about whether Darling would start Game 4.

“We’ll talk about it,” Quenneville said. “Certainly, he did everything he could to put himself back in the net. I thought he was rock solid today and did everything he could to get us the win. He was square, he was big, and he controlled a lot of pucks around the net.”

Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne turned aside 26 shots in the loss. He allowed one goal in the first period and three more in the second period against Chicago’s consistent attack.

The top line of Saad, Toews and right winger Marian Hossa combined for two goals and generated 10 shots. Hossa tallied a pair of assists and earned the game’s No. 1 star.

“It seemed like we had a good jump,” Hossa said. “We were on the puck. We tried to keep position in their zone, and we created a bunch of chances.”

Nashville kept pace until Saad’s go-ahead goal early in the third period. Only four Predators failed to register a shot on goal, but Nashville went 0-for-2 on the power play and failed to convert with an extra skater in the final two minutes of the third period.

“I thought we played a pretty good game,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. “It could have gone the other way, too. We had a lot of chances, and we couldn’t capitalize.”

Chicago opened the scoring on a wrist shot by Desjardins with 5:12 remaining in the first period.

Thirty-one seconds later, Nashville evened the score at 1-1 on a one-timer by Ribeiro. Predators center Craig Smith slipped a soft pass toward the slot for Ribeiro, who blasted a slap shot past Darling’s glove side.

Toews gave Chicago a 2-1 lead with a wrist shot 36 seconds into the second period. Hossa set up the goal with a drop pass to Toews at the top of the right circle.

Nashville answered quickly to tie the score at 2. Ekholm ripped a slap shot past Darling’s stick side as center Filip Forsberg set a screen in front of the net.

Chicago regained a 3-2 lead on a takeaway and goal by Saad with 16:22 remaining in the second period. Saad beat Rinne on a snap shot from 26 feet for his first goal of the playoffs. Seabrook increased the Blackhawks’ lead to 4-2 when he took a pass from Toews and fired a one-timer past Rinne with 7:19 to go in the second period.

NOTES: Chicago G Scott Darling made his first career playoff start ahead of G Corey Crawford. Coach Joel Quenneville decided to bench Crawford after he allowed nine goals on 47 shots in the first two games of the series. ... Nashville D Shea Weber missed the game because of a lower-body injury that he sustained during the second period Friday. Weber also has been ruled out for Game 4 on Tuesday night. ... Chicago C Antoine Vermette and C Andrew Desjardins returned to the lineup after sitting out the series’ first two games as healthy scratches. To make room, C Teuvo Teravainen and LW Joakim Nordstrom were healthy scratches for Game 3. ... Nashville C Mike Fisher missed his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. Fellow C Mike Santorelli replaced Fisher in the lineup.