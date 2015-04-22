Seabrook’s triple-OT goal boosts Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Before Game 4 of the Blackhawks’ first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said, “We feel we’ll have the toughest game we’ve faced all year.”

Quenneville must have been psychic, as the game lasted more than four hours -- ending after 1 a.m. CDT -- and went into a third overtime before defenseman Brent Seabrook scored the winning goal one minute in to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 victory.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a game that went this late, ever,” said Quenneville, whose team took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“It was a great play all the way around,” Quenneville said of Seabrook’s goal. “It was scripted great, it was a great shot, and it goes in.”

Seabrook, who turned 30 on Monday, was almost embarrassed by his tally.

“I don’t know if the guys were more excited I scored or that the game was over,” he said with a laugh. “I scored my last goal of my 20s on Sunday and my first goal of my 30s tonight. That’s pretty cool.”

Even with Seabrook’s heroics, the real hero of the game was Chicago backup goalie Scott Darling, who stopped 50 of 52 in 101 minutes of ice time.

“I‘m thrilled we won, it was an unbelievable game, but I‘m a little tired,” quipped Darling, who grew up in Chicago’s southwest suburbs. “Overtime games are crazy. Every shot is do or die.”

Quenneville lauded the outstanding play of Darling, who was in net for all three of Chicago’s wins in the series.

“He’s been great,” Quenneville said. “He’s had consistency and composure. Now it’s on to the next challenge. He’s quite a good story.”

Chicago could move on to the second round with a win Thursday in Game 5 at Nashville.

“This series has been close, and both teams have played hard,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “We just can’t seem to get that bounce.”

Laviolette also was philosophical about the outcome, noting that his team still has time to turn things around.

“Eventually, the sun will come up tomorrow,” he said. “Our guys are resilient and won’t cave or go away quietly.”

Added Quenneville, “(Nashville) played hard, and I expect them to play the same way the next game.”

Quenneville would not say whether he would start Darling at Nashville or bring back No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford, who struggled in Game 1 before he was replaced by Darling (went on to win that game). Crawford was back in the crease for Chicago’s 6-2 loss in Game 2.

Even though he played a heck of a game, stopping 45 of 48 shots, Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne couldn’t stop Seabrook’s game-winner.

Center Antoine Vermette and left winger Brandon Saad scored in regulation for the Blackhawks, while center Colin Wilson and left winger James Neal scored for the Predators.

Both teams had chances to win in the second overtime, but neither was able to capitalize.

Chicago had two power-play opportunities that went for naught, while Nashville failed to connect when it had a man-advantage, as well.

The Predators outshot the Blackhawks 7-6 in the second overtime.

Both teams appeared to ratchet up the defensive aggressiveness in the first overtime period.

It got to the point where the game resembled a basketball game of sorts: Go down to one end of the ice, take a shot, miss, then go back down the other way and miss there, too.

Nashville outshot Chicago 13-10 in the scoreless first extra period, with both goalies still looking strong.

After failing to score even one third-period goal in the first three games of the series, Chicago finally snapped that jinx at 11:03 of the third period.

Saad scored his second goal of the playoffs, with assists from right winger Marian Hossa and defenseman Duncan Keith, to tie the game at 2.

At 11:38 of the first period, with Chicago left winger Bryan Bickell in the penalty box for hooking, Wilson took advantage of the extra man, scoring his team-leading fourth goal of the playoffs on a slap shot past Darling.

The United Center grew uncharacteristically quiet for the next minute or so, then erupted when Vermette, playing in just his second game of the series, tied the game at 1 when he tipped defenseman Michal Rozsival’s shot past Rinne at 13:05.

After both teams played evenly matched hockey for the next 25 minutes, Nashville went ahead 2-1 on Neal’s first goal of the playoffs.

Given how long Tuesday’s game went, when Quenneville was asked if he planned to cancel a Wednesday morning skate, he quipped, “Lucky guess.”

NOTES: Nashville team captain, D Shea Weber, did not make the trip, still nursing a lower-body injury. ... Nashville C Mike Fisher participated in the morning skate, but he did not play. Fisher still isn’t fully recovered from a lower-back injury he sustained in Game 1. ... Nashville’s other scratches were D Anton Volchenkov, LW Eric Nystrom and LW Taylor Beck. ... Chicago’s scratches were D David Rundblad, LW Daniel Carcillo, D Kyle Cumiskey, C Joakim Nordstrom, D Michael Paliotta, LW Teuvo Teravainen and G Antti Raanta. ... The attendance was 22,014.