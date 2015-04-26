Blackhawks advance behind Keith, Crawford

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith figured that the Nashville Predators were exhausted at the end of a lengthy shift in their own zone.

Keith handled the puck near the blue line and waited for an opening. He waited some more. And some more.

Finally, he lifted his stick and ripped a slap shot toward the net.

“Luckily, it worked,” Keith said.

The end result was a tiebreaking goal that lifted Chicago to a series-clinching 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal. The Blackhawks advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they will meet the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild series.

Left winger Patrick Sharp, center Jonathan Toews and right winger Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks.

Left winger James Neal scored two goals for Nashville. Center Matt Cullen added a goal.

The Predators squandered leads of 2-0 and 3-1 against the Blackhawks, who also rallied from a three-goal deficit to win the series opener. The abrupt ending spoiled a successful regular season for Nashville, which earned 104 points to finish second in the conference’s Central Division.

“It’s tough right now for our guys,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “You ask a team to go out and play hard and play to the best of their ability. I think we did in this series, but we were not able to get it done.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped all 13 shots he faced for the win. Crawford replaced starter Scott Darling, who was pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on 12 shots.

Crawford showed no signs of rust despite going eight days between appearances. He was benched after allowing nine goals on 47 shots to start the series, but his comeback performance on Saturday led to several roaring ovations.

“I got into it pretty quick,” Crawford said. “The first few minutes there were a little bit of an adjustment.”

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville praised Crawford for helping to steady the team after it fell behind 3-1 in the first period. Quenneville offered a not-so-subtle hint that Crawford would start the next series.

“We’ll let you know,” Quenneville said. “But I think you know who’s going to start the next game.”

Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne turned aside 28 of 32 shots in the loss.

Keith fired a slap shot from the left point with 3:48 to go in the third period to put Chicago ahead. He waited for an opening and ripped a shot through traffic that beat Rinne stick side.

The score was tied at 3 after a frenetic first period that featured six goals on 25 shots.

Neal weaved past Blackhawks defensemen Niklas Hjalmarsson and Johnny Oduya for a backhand goal on the Predators’ first shot of the game with 18:50 remaining in the first period. Less than seven minutes later, Neal redirected a shot from the blue line by defenseman Cody Franson for a power-play goal that increased Nashville’s lead to 2-0.

“I thought we were horrible to start the game,” Quenneville said. “Absolutely dreadful.”

The Blackhawks sliced the deficit to 2-1 when Sharp one-timed a ricochet off the boards with 9:23 remaining in the first period. Nashville answered quickly on a wrist shot by Cullen that made it 3-1 with 8:44 remaining in the first, which prompted Quenneville to pull Darling.

“I thought we put a lot of pucks to the net in the first period, and we got rewarded for that,” Nashville defenseman Seth Jones said. “I think we got away from it as soon as the goalie change happened.”

The change in net also sparked Chicago on the offensive end. Toews scored on the power play with 7:46 remaining in the first period to cut Nashville’s lead to 3-2.

Kane then evened the score at 3 on a blast from the top of the left circle with six seconds to go in the period.

“I think a lot of us pride ourselves in stepping up in these big games,” Kane said.

NOTES: Chicago G Scott Darling started his fourth straight playoff game ahead of veteran teammate Corey Crawford. ... Nashville D Shea Weber missed his fourth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. Weber, 29, scored 15 goals with 30 assists during the regular season. ... Blackhawks LW Daniel Carcillo remained out because of an upper-body injury. ... Nashville LW Gabriel Bourque returned to the lineup after missing Game 5 because of an upper-body injury. ... Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews appeared in his 100th career postseason game. Toews turns 27 on Wednesday. ... Nashville C Filip Forsberg became the first player in franchise history to net a postseason hat trick when he scored three goals Thursday night.