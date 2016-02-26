EditorsNote: adds byline

Predators get confidence boost with win in Chicago

CHICAGO -- As he stood in the visitors’ locker room, Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne sensed something important developing that no statistic could measure.

“We’re gaining some confidence all the time,” Rinne said. “When you gain some confidence, win some games and collect some points, I think your mindset changes a little bit. You don’t want to make that mistake. You want to stay in the game and give yourself the best chance as possible.”

When the Predators’ best chance finally arrived, they took full advantage. Left winger Calle Jarnkrok scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:51 remaining in the third period, lifting Nashville to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Nashville (30-21-11) won its third consecutive game and improved to 8-0-2 in its past 10 road contests. Right winger Viktor Arvidsson and left winger Miikka Salomaki also scored for the Predators.

“Any time you beat Chicago, it’s a good win,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “They’re a good hockey team. Year after year, they’re pressing in the playoffs and pressing for their division. It’s never an easy thing coming in here. Our guys played really hard tonight.”

Defenseman Brent Seabrook scored for the Blackhawks (38-20-5), who lost their second consecutive game. Chicago lost in regulation for only the eighth time in 32 home games this season.

Timely saves by Rinne and a defensive-minded third period helped make the difference for the Predators. Rinne stopped 38 of 39 shots as Nashville allowed two goals or fewer for the fifth consecutive game.

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 29 of 31 shots.

“(We are) harping on defending as a five-man unit,” said Rinne, who improved to 23-18-9. “We have one of the top defensive corps in the league, but the forwards also have a big responsibility defensively. I think they’ve been doing a good job.”

So, too, has Rinne. He denied a pair of high-quality scoring opportunities by Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during the first period. The 6-foot-5 netminder stopped Toews’ one-timer during a two-on-one break with left winger Andrew Shaw about eight minutes after the opening faceoff. Late in the period, Rinne turned aside Toews’ point-blank attempt from the slot to prevent Nashville from falling behind.

“(Rinne) was great tonight,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. “He really saved us in the first period. They had a lot of grade-A chances, and he made a couple of unreal saves.”

The score was 1-1 when Jarnkrok put Nashville on top late in the third period. Center Mike Fisher sent a backhand pass to Jarnkrok, who fired a one-timer from the left circle past Crawford’s glove side.

Salomaki added an empty-net goal with 1:03 remaining.

“Unfortunately, they were able to get one real late in the game there,” said Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, who was on the ice for Jarnkrok’s go-ahead goal. “Frustrating way to lose.”

Seabrook ripped a one-timer from the slot to open the scoring with 14:33 left in the second period. Right winger Jiri Sekac fed a pass to Seabrook, who beat Rinne with a low shot for his 12th goal.

Nashville evened the score at 1-1 on a goal by Arvidsson with 10:52 remaining in the second period. Fisher fired a shot wide right of the net. The puck caromed off the end boards to Arvidsson, who punched the puck past Crawford for his second goal in the past three games.

Laviolette said he was happy to see Arvidsson’s recent hot streak.

“He just works hard every night,” Laviolette said. “He’s a great kid. He’s not a big guy, so he has to compete extremely hard, and he does.”

Quenneville lamented his team’s failure to force overtime and register at least one point in the standings.

“We didn’t have the finish today,” Quenneville said. “Their goalie played good. Certainly, we’re disappointed that we didn’t get anything.”

NOTES: The Blackhawks acquired LW Andrew Ladd from the Winnipeg Jets several minutes before the start of Thursday’s game. Chicago sent RW Marko Dano, a 2016 first-round draft pick and a 2018 conditional draft pick to Winnipeg in exchange for Ladd, RW Matt Fraser and D Jay Harrison. Ladd, 30, won a Stanley Cup championship with the Blackhawks in 2010. He has 17 goals and 17 assists in 59 games this season. ... Predators D Shea Weber missed his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. Weber participated in Thursday’s morning skate but left the ice early. ... Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa missed his fourth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. Coach Joel Quenneville said he hoped Hossa would be able to resume skating Friday or Saturday. ... Predators D Roman Josi joined D Ryan Ellis on the top defensive pairing with Weber out of the lineup.