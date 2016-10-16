Panik's hat trick carries Blackhawks past Predators

CHICAGO -- When Richard Panik was placed on the Chicago Blackhawks' top line to start the season, he attempted to not let the pressure of being there get to him.

But when his first two games on the line resulted in losses, Panik didn't want to think too much about what it would take to keep him from being bumped off because of a lack of productivity.

That certainly wasn't a problem in his third game.

Panik registered his first career hat trick and Scott Darling made 33 saves as the Blackhawks beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Saturday night at the United Center.

Panik's third goal came with 90 seconds remaining after teammate Patrick Kane froze Nashville goalie Marek Mazanec and then delivered the puck to a wide-open Panik, who closed out Chicago's first victory of the season.

"My biggest weakness (after the first two games) was to stay consistent, so I'm just trying to focus on that and just bring it every night," Panik said.

Panik's second goal came at 4:56 of the third period and gave Chicago (1-2) a 4-2 lead after the Predators (1-1) had closed the gap to one goal after the Blackhawks jumped out to an early advantage in the first period.

But after Panik's second goal, Nashville again got to within a goal midway through the third period when Viktor Arvidsson snapped a wrist shot past Darling, who made a handful of impressive and sprawling saves to keep Chicago on top.

Panik took care of the rest.

"I think he's got ability offensively, (he) does nice things with the puck, can make plays, has some finish, has a great shot, can skate, hit, come up with loose pucks," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "Since he's been here, he's done a lot of good things. If he can nail (the consistency), he's got upside there."

The Blackhawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and scored three goals on five shots in just over four minutes. Nick Schmaltz scored his first career NHL goal to begin the barrage against Mazanec, who made his first start since 2015.

Brent Seabrook then scored just six seconds into a Chicago power play to extend the Blackhawks' lead before Panik beat Mazanec to give the Blackhawks the three-goal advantage.

"Obviously, it was a tough start for me," Mazanec said. "Three goals on (five) shots and I was like, 'Oh, my God, here we go again.' But the important part was that the boys didn't give up, I didn't give up and we kept playing hard."

Nashville, which doubled up Chicago on shots on goal 16-8 in the first period, scored with 1:29 remaining in the period when Colin Wilson tapped in a rebound after Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling turned away James Neal's initial shot.

The Predators used another late goal in the second period to trim the deficit to 3-2 with 1:16 remaining. Craig Smith scored a power-play goal that sailed over Darling's shoulder and into the upper corner of the net to get Nashville within a goal.

But as close as the Predators got, Panik and Darling made certain Nashville was able to completely erase Chicago's early lead.

"The goal at the end of the first to draw it back to 3-1 gave us a little life," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. "We talked about winning the second period, we had a goal late in the second (period), that gave us a little more life. It's just hard to dig out of those holes, that's all."

But after the Predators managed to keep the pressure on the Blackhawks late into the third period, it was Panik who finished his first hat trick since he was playing junior hockey to deliver a much-needed win for Chicago.

"I didn't like how we let them get back in the game," Quenneville said. "Even at 3-0, they had their turn to get something earlier than that and then chipped away. (Panik) definitely (made) a big play at the end."

NOTES: Predators G Marek Mazanec got the nod in net for Nashville, making his first start since Jan. 30, 2015. Nashville scratched D Anthony Bitetto and C Cody Bass. ... Blackhawks F Ryan Hartman missed Saturday night's game with a lower-body injury he sustained in Friday night's loss to the Predators. After saying Hartman would "miss some time" on Friday, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said on Saturday that Hartman had been upgraded to day-to-day and that a recall would not be needed. C Dennis Rasmussen replaced Hartman in the lineup Saturday. ... Chicago scratched D Trevor van Riemsdyk and D Michal Rozsival. Van Riemsdyk struggled with penalties in the season opener against St. Louis.