Quirky Hartman hat trick carries Blackhawks past Preds

CHICAGO -- Ryan Hartman always will remember his first career hat trick.

How could he forget? The 22-year-old Chicago Blackhawks right winger scored three times in the third period Sunday, on a teammate's fluttering shot that deflected off his glove, an empty-net goal from 90 feet away, and another empty-net goal from 103 feet away.

"It's not really how you draw it up," Hartman said, "but they count."

The bizarre hat trick lifted the Blackhawks to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators. Artemi Panarin and Niklas Hjalmarsson also scored for Chicago, and Patrick Kane finished with three assists.

The Blackhawks (26-12-5) won their third game in a row and improved to 16-4-4 on home ice.

"It's huge," said Kane, who posted his 10th multi-point performance of the season. "We talked about having a good homestand, and you know every game has been pretty close. ... Hopefully trending in the right direction."

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm and left winger Austin Watson scored for the Predators. Nashville (17-16-7) lost its second consecutive game and dropped to 7-11-2 on the road.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 25 of 27 shots to improve to 15-8-3.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne turned aside 26 of 29 shots.

A fortunate bounce prompted Chicago to grab a 3-2 lead with 8:11 remaining in the third period. Right winger Richard Panik fluttered a shot as Hartman and Predators defenseman Yannick Weber converged at the right side of the crease. Panik's shot deflected off Hartman and dropped across the goal line moments before the net was knocked off its moorings.

The goal was confirmed after a video review.

"It didn't have to do with the net (coming off) for me," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "It had to do with whether or not he took his hand off his stick and batted it into the net. It was difficult to tell, but certainly there was that motion that he did it. I guess you can't tell in the end whether or not he actually hit it."

Hartman added an empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining. He scored another empty-net goal with 31.6 seconds left to prompt fans to litter the ice with hats.

"Certainly it was a pretty remarkable way of scoring three goals in a short amount of time, without really making a play on the goaltender," Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. "He did some good things, and he's been progressing as well."

Nashville entered the third period with a one-goal deficit. Watson evened the score at 2 with 17:59 remaining after he spotted a loose puck behind Crawford and knocked in a backhand shot.

Chicago opened the scoring on a one-timer by Panarin with 12:15 remaining in the first period. Kane carried the puck across the blue line and slipped a pass to Panarin, who blasted a sharp-angle slap shot over Rinne's right shoulder.

Forty-five seconds later, Nashville got even. Ekholm scored on a low shot from the left circle for his second goal of the season and his first since Dec. 20.

The Blackhawks gained a 2-1 lead with 5:56 left in the first period. Hjalmarsson fired a slap shot from the high slot for his fifth goal of the season, which marked a career high. Center Artem Anisimov parked in front of the crease to screen the goaltender on Hjalmarsson's shot.

Predators center Ryan Johansen finished with a plus-minus rating of minus-3. He failed to register a shot on goal.

"We need guys to step up, and I definitely feel like I'm a guy looked at to generate some (offense)," Johansen said. "I'm frustrated with myself for not creating anything tonight offensively. It's about finding ways to get results.

"It doesn't matter who is out, we've got a lot of talent in here, some good young players. (Rinne) gave us a chance to win tonight, and we weren't able to."

NOTES: Predators LW Viktor Arvidsson missed his second straight game because of an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old skated with his teammates Sunday morning, which offered a positive sign that he could return Tuesday against Vancouver. ... Blackhawks LW Vinnie Hinostroza remained on the top scoring line alongside C Jonathan Toews and RW Marian Hossa. The 22-year-old Notre Dame alum has impressed his coaches with his playmaking skills. ... Predators RW James Neal missed his third consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. Neal, who leads the team with 14 goals, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival was a healthy scratch. ... Predators C Colin Wilson did not play because of an undisclosed injury he sustained Friday against Florida. ... Predators RW Frederick Gaudreau played in his first NHL game since Dec. 10 after he was recalled from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night to replace Neal.