Preview: Predators at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets attempt to begin another winning streak as they continue their five-game homestand against the Nashville Predators on Monday. Columbus had its seven-game run snapped in overtime by Washington in the opener of the stretch at Nationwide Arena but bounced back with a 3-2 shootout triumph over Chicago on Saturday. Defenseman Jack Johnson scored the decisive goal in the ninth round of the bonus format as the Blue Jackets extended their point streak to nine games (8-0-1).

Columbus has not lost in regulation since Nov. 29, when it dropped a 2-1 decision at Nashville for its sixth straight defeat (0-5-1). The Predators have gone 5-3-0 since, including a wild 6-5 overtime victory at Minnesota on Saturday. Nashville squandered a two-goal lead in the latter half of the third period before defenseman Mattias Ekholm secured the win 1:45 into the extra session.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (21-8-2): Nashville was without James Neal against the Wild due to an illness, but the left wing could return to face the Blue Jackets. Pekka Rinne raised his league-leading total to 21 victories Saturday despite allowing more than three goals for the first time since Nov. 13. The 32-year-old Finn is 16-7-2 lifetime against Columbus, his highest win total versus any team.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (14-15-3): Seven of Columbus’ nine games this month have gone beyond regulation, including each of the last six. The Blue Jackets are 2-2 in overtime and 4-1 in shootouts this season. Nick Foligno leads the team with 16 goals, which is two shy of his career high set last campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets C Ryan Johansen is second on the team with nine goals but has gone nine games without a tally.

2. Predators C Filip Forsberg leads the team - and all NHL rookies - with 13 goals and 31 points.

3. Nashville is an impressive 52-18-7 in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 2, Predators 1