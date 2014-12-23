Rinne, Predators swoop past Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Between their masterful goaltender and their quick-strike goal-scoring, the Nashville Predators made quick work of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday in Nationwide Arena.

Pekka Rinne had 30 saves and won for the 10th time in his last 13 starts as the Predators won 5-1. Rinne lost the shutout in the late stages of the third period.

“We had a very businesslike approach,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Very responsible game, and it let Pekka get comfortable and do what he does.”

Center Craig Smith scored two goals for Nashville, while center Colin Wilson, defenseman Seth Jones and center Mike Fisher also scored goals. Defenseman Victor Bartley had two assists.

Wilson and Smith scored goals only 1:38 apart in the second period, giving Rinne plenty of cushion.

The Predators tacked on three third-period goals in the span of 2:14 for good measure.

“It was extremely tight in the first period,” Rinne said. “When we got those three quick goals in the third, it was over. That was great.”

The Blue Jackets had their nine-game point streak snapped (8-0-1), suffering their first loss in regulation since Nov. 29.

“They stuck to their game, but we didn’t stick to ours,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “We made some mistakes that they were able to take advantage of, and it happened pretty quickly.”

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been in net since the nine-game point streak started, was pulled at 7:13 of the third period after making 26 of 30 saves.

“This wasn’t on Bob,” Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky said. “This was on us.”

It was a tight-checking game at the start, but the Blue Jackets’ grip started to loosen midway through the second.

At 7:47, Wilson pounced on a loose puck in the neutral zone and quickly headed the other on a breakaway, ripping a slap shot that eluded Bobrovsky just under his stick.

Two shifts later, Nashville defenseman Shea Weber made a nifty outlet pass from his own blue line to spring center Mike Ribeiro and Smith on a 2-on-1 with only Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard between them.

Ribeiro pulled up for a slap shot, then fed Smith with a perfect pass that barely eluded Savard. Smith buried the puck in the net before Bobrovsky could slide across the crease.

“It’s still very much a game at that point,” Laviolette said. “We talked about putting our stamp on this game in the third period, just keep playing the way we’d been.”

At 6:29 of the third, Jones carried the puck to the net from the left circle and flipped a soft shot on Bobrovsky that fell off his glove and rolled between his pads.

Only 44 seconds later, Smith scored on a wrist shot from the right circle, as the puck that found space between Bobrovsky’s left arm and the near post.

That goal ended Bobrovsky’s night. Back-up Curtis McElhinney took over and promptly allowed a goal on the first shot he faced, a slapshot by Fisher off the rush.

The Blue Jackets didn’t get on the board until 15:38 of the third period.

Center Alexander Wennberg hadn’t scored in his first 22 NHL games. But he one-timed a set-up from Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen.

Rinne improved to 17-7-2 in his career against Columbus, the most wins he has against any club.

NOTES: Blue Jackets LW Scott Hartnell missed his fifth consecutive game because of a broken left index finger. There is a chance Hartnell could return Saturday vs. the Boston Bruins. ... Nashville D Anton Volchenkov missed his second straight game due to a lower-back injury. He is listed as day-to-day. ... The Blue Jackets had a goal by LW Nick Foligno disallowed only 1:16 of the game because the net behind Predators G Pekka Rinne was dislodged. Replays, however, showed it was Rinne who shoved the net off its moorings. ... The Blue Jackets reassigned C Sean Collins to minor-league Springfield after the game.