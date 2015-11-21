Bobrovsky highlights Blue Jackets win vs. Predators

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had a hard time explaining how he made a stunning second-period save on Nashville’s James Neal.

Some things defy logic and physics.

Bobrovsky was a highlight reel all night, making 39 saves for his 12th career shutout and guiding the Blue Jackets to a 4-0 win over the Predators on Friday in Nationwide Arena.

“We had a huge challenge before us tonight, and Bob was outstanding,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “We knew if we were going to have a chance, Bob had to be one of our best players. It was delivered.”

The Blue Jackets took a 2-0 lead in the first 4:16 of the game, but it became tenuous after they lost two defenseman -- Fedor Tyutin and Cody Goloubef -- to injury in the first period.

“Forty minutes with four D, after playing a game last night in Ottawa?” Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen said. “Yeah, that’s tough. But it’s games like this that can bring a team together.”

Johansen and left winger Boone Jenner each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, while center Gregory Campbell and left winger Scott Hartnell added goals.

The Predators, who outshot the Blue Jackets 39-18, were shut out for the second time this season.

”We made a couple of big mistakes early,“ Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. ”We didn’t follow through on assignments and it cost us a couple of goals tonight.

“We got a little better as the game went on. But they did a good job of keeping it away from Bobrovsky. That being said, there were still a lot of chances for us that we didn’t capitalize on.”

The best saves were swallowed by Bobrovsky, too, including one at 12:10 of the second period that belongs on highlight reels.

Bobrovsky sprawled from his right to left, lunging toward the post just as Neal fired into what appeared to be an empty-net.

The puck clipped Bobrovsky’s left toe and kicked wide of the net.

“I saw the pass,” Bobrovsky said. “I just tried to throw as much (body) as I could to it.”

Bobrovsky admitted watching his “work” during the second intermission.

“I saw it, yes,” he smiled. “It’s looks pretty good.”

Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne allowed goals on the first two shots he faced, and went long spans between saves. He finished with 14.

The Blue Jackets leaned heavily on their four healthy defensemen in the final two periods. David Savard set a career-high with 30:48, while Jack Johnson played 29:25.

Goloubef suffered a broken jaw when he was struck in the face by a puck, and was taken to a local hospital. It’s unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.

Tyutin suffered an upper-body injury, and is out indefinitely.

After getting shutout in Ottawa on Thursday, the Blue Jackets gave themselves an early cushion, scoring twice in the first 4:16 of the game.

At 2:35, rookie left winger Kerby Rychel set up Campbell, coming through the left circle, with a nifty feed from behind the net.

At 4:16, Johansen pounced on a Nashville turnover as the Predators came out of the zone. Johansen, showing great patience, switched to his backhand for an easy goal just as Rinne committed hard to the near post.

The Blue Jackets picked up a huge insurance goal at 5:17 of the second.

Jenner and Johansen were sprung on a two-on-one, with Jenner shooting and following the puck to the net.

Rinne made the initial save, but Jenner -- from his belly -- reached around Predators defenseman Shea Weber and swatted the puck into an open net.

After that, it was the Bobrovsky show. He had 17 of his 39 saves in the second period, earning his first shutout of the season.

Hartnell added an empty-net goal with 49.4 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

The Blue Jackets improved to 8-6-0 under Tortorella. They were 0-7 when he was hired on Oct. 21.

NOTES: Savard was given a game misconduct penalty for a hit on Ottawa F Bobby Ryan late in Columbus’ 3-1 loss on Thursday. The NHL, however, rescinded the penalty after officials Kevin Pollock and Justin St. Pierre reviewed the play after the game. ... The Predators are 53-20-6 all-time against the Blue Jackets, their most wins against any opponent. Most of the damage was done when the clubs played in the Central Division of the Western Conference. ... Blue Jackets RW Jared Boll is out two to three weeks with a bruised right foot after blocking a shot on Tuesday against St. Louis.