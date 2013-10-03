Preview: Predators at Blues

The St. Louis Blues’ promising 2012-13 season came to an end in a hard-fought loss in the first round of the playoffs, while the Nashville Predators suffered through a disappointing campaign after losing Norris Trophy finalist Ryan Suter to free agency. On Thursday, these Central Division foes open their respective seasons in St. Louis with very different expectations. Ken Hitchcock enters his third season as head coach of the Blues and will be expected to take the next step in the postseason, where St. Louis has won one of three series with him at the helm.

The Predators struggled on offense last season with a league-low 2.27 goals per game, while goaltender Pekka Rinne recorded his worst save percentage since taking over as starter. The additions of Viktor Stalberg, Matt Cullen, Matt Hendricks and Eric Nystrom to Nashville’s forward ranks does little to suggest the team will score more in 2013-14, but the Predators have traditionally been defined by their defense. Success for Nashville this season will hinge on the performance of Rinne and captain Shea Weber.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2012-13: 16-23-9, 14th West): Nashville’s lackluster 1-8-1 record in April “helped” the team to the fourth pick in the 2013 draft, which it used to select Seth Jones. He was the consensus top defenseman in the draft and was at one point projected to go first overall - and Jones lived up to that hype by earning a definite spot on the Predators’ roster out of training camp. Jones is “here for good,” coach Barry Trotz said. If Jones can fill the hole on Nashville’s blue line left by Suter, the team can focus on developing its young forwards like Filip Forsberg and Colin Wilson.

ABOUT THE BLUES (2012-13: 29-17-2, 4th West): St. Louis added Jay Bouwmeester and Jordan Leopold to its defense at the trade deadline last season, shoring up the depth around budding star Alex Pietrangelo, who recently agreed to a seven-year contract extension. A goaltending tandem of Brian Elliott and Jaroslav Halak and a deep blue line will allow the Blues to focus on sorting out their offensive issues. St. Louis boasts young talent like Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz up front, but will need a full season out of T.J. Oshie and consistent campaigns from Chris Stewart and Patrik Berglund if it hopes to win the division.

OVERTIME

1. A two-time 30-goal scorer, St. Louis captain David Backes was limited to six last season.

2. Nashville F Patric Hornqvist managed just four goals in an injury-plagued 24 games last season, but was named alternate captain to start the 2013-14 campaign.

3. Trotz is the longest-tenured coach in the NHL and second-longest in North American professional sports (Gregg Popovich of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs). He has served as coach of the Predators since they entered the league in 1998.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Predators 0