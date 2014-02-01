Preview: Predators at Blues

The Nashville Predators are struggling to stay in contention in the Western Conference and will play at one of the league’s toughest venues when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. The Predators are coming off an uplifting victory, getting a tying goal from David Legwand with 11 seconds left in regulation and the game-winning tally from captain Shea Weber in Friday’s 3-2 overtime win over New Jersey. Nashville has lost three straight to St. Louis, including both matchups this season by a combined 10-3 score.

The Blues had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 defeat at Carolina on Friday, but they may have endured a bigger loss when center Vladimir Sobotka slammed into the boards in the final two minutes of the contest. Sobotka was down for several minutes and needed assistance to skate off the ice after the game, putting his availability in doubt for Saturday’s matchup. St. Louis has lost only five times in regulation at home, but two of those setbacks came in its last three.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (25-23-8): Weber was hurt in the third period of Tuesday’s win at Winnipeg and was listed as a game-time decision Friday, but scored twice to raise his total to 15 goals - tops among league defensemen. It was also the first multiple-goal game for Weber since he had a pair against Chicago on March 31, 2012, and gave him five tallies and nine points in his last nine games. Offense has been an issue for Nashville, with Colin Wilson and Gabriel Bourque riding goalless streaks of 16 and 18 games, respectively.

ABOUT THE BLUES (36-12-5): Brian Elliott will make his first start in net since he was yanked after allowing three goals on nine shots in a 7-1 drubbing at New Jersey on Jan 21. That marked the third consecutive defeat for Elliott and followed a seven-game winning streak during which he surrendered a total of nine goals and registered a pair of shutouts. St. Louis is two points behind first-place Chicago in the Central with three games in hand and has dominated its division opponents this season, posting a stellar 13-0-1 record.

OVERTIME

1. Blues captain David Backes scored his 150th career goal Friday.

2. The Predators are 6-2-1 in their last nine games.

3. Blues F Alexander Steen has three goals and an assist in two games against Nashville this season.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Predators 2