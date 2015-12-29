Preview: Predators at Blues

The Nashville Predators attempt to build off a successful homestand when they begin a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Central Division-rival St. Louis Blues. Filip Forsberg was a key contributor to Nashville’s 3-1-0 stretch at home, recording four goals and an assist as he brings a five-game point streak into the matchup with St. Louis.

The Predators are hoping James Neal has begun to heat up with Monday’s two-goal performance in a victory over the New York Rangers, an effort that raised his team-leading total to 15. The Blues hope the comforts of home will help them bounce back from Sunday’s shutout loss at Dallas. St. Louis has won each of its last three contests at Scottrade Center thanks in part to Vladimir Tarasenko, who has registered four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak at home. One of the 24-year-old Russian’s tallies was the winner against Nashville on Dec. 17 - the Blues’ second triumph in two meetings with the Predators this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (18-12-6): Despite not landing on the scoresheet, Mike Fisher provided a boost Monday by returning to the lineup after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old finally appeared to have found his scoring touch prior to getting hurt against Arizona on Dec. 1, scoring in three straight contests after totaling two goals in his previous 20 games. Fisher’s return from injured reserve prompted Nashville to assign Colton Sissons to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League after the 22-year-old center notched one goal and one assist in 19 contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (22-12-4): St. Louis is close to getting a few injured forwards back in the lineup as Kyle Brodziak skated Monday with hopes of returning from a lower-body injury that has sidelined him for five games. Patrik Berglund is a bit farther away from making his season debut but has been cleared for contact after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. “It feels good, that’s a positive,” Berglund, who also participated in Monday’s practice, told the team’s website. “I‘m still rehabbing, lifting in the gym to get my strength up.”

OVERTIME

1. Predators G Pekka Rinne posted the victory Monday and could have the night off against the Blues as he is 0-5-2 over his last seven road games.

2. St. Louis G Jake Allen has stopped 72-of-73 shots in two wins over the Predators this season.

3. Nashville C Mike Ribeiro has collected a goal and seven assists during his four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Predators 2