Preview: Predators at Blues

The St. Louis Blues are finally starting to show signs of some consistency and look to complete a perfect three-game homestand when they host the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. St. Louis has rebounded from a three-game losing streak and looks to put together its first three-game winning streak since opening the season with a trio of victories.

St. Louis had returned home on a low note following an 8-4 battering by Columbus, which was preceded by a 3-1 loss at Nashville on Nov. 10, but bounced back with wins over Buffalo and San Jose. "When we play our game, we can be successful against anybody," Blues captain and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo told reporters. The Predators have turned things around following a 3-5-3 start, winning four of five after a 5-1 romp in Ottawa on Thursday. Goaltender Pekka Rinne has been behind the resurgence for Nashville, which has allowed more than two regulation goals once in eight games this month.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-6-3): While Rinne has gone 5-0-2 in his last seven starts, forward James Neal is having a similar effect on Nashville's offense. Neal continued his scoring binge against the Senators, running his goal-scoring streak to a career-best six games while matching a franchise record held by four others. "You feel good," Neal told reporters. "You get a little streak going and you just want to keep shooting the puck because you feel like they’re going to go in for you.”

ABOUT THE BLUES (9-6-3): St. Louis forward Jaden Schwartz has shown the ability to score, pumping in 25 and 28 goals in back-to-back campaigns before injuries limited him to 33 games and eight tallies last season. Schwartz netted a pair of goals against San Jose to give him five in his last six games and six on the season. "He's shooting the puck, he's attacking the net," Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said of Schwartz. "He's getting more and more determined to score."

OVERTIME

1. Hitchcock is hopeful that F Alexander Steen (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday after a one-game absence.

2. The Predators at 1-for-19 on the power play over the past six games.

3. The Blues have surrendered two power-play goals in 44 chances at home.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Predators 2