Rinne stellar in goal as Predators head home a winner

ST. LOUIS -- Having been away from home in Nashville for the past 12 days, the Predators had two things on their minds during Saturday night’s game against the Blues.

The first was to conclude their six-game trip on a winning note, which they did with a 2-1 victory. The second was how good of a feeling it will be to get back home.

“Going to sleep in my own bed is going to be really nice,” said center Flip Forsberg.

It was Forsberg who played a key role in letting the Predators get their fourth win on the trip. His sixth goal of the year tied the game in the second period, and he then made a drop pass which left wing James Neal converted for the game-winning goal at 13:32 of the third period.

With Pekka Rinne stopping 28 of 29 St. Louis shots, the Predators were able to snap the Blues’ seven-game winning streak. It also was the first time the Predators had defeated the Blues since Feb. 5, 2013, ending a streak of six consecutive losses.

“It’s huge,” Renna said of the win. “They are a really good team. We had been on the road for 12 days, and I thought it was one of the better games of the year as a team. We didn’t give them much; it was just a solid game.”

Coach Peter Laviolette agreed, and he knew how easily it would have been for the Predators not to play such a determined game given what they had been through the last two weeks.

“They worked from start to finish,” Laviolette said of his team. “When you play a good team like St. Louis you have to work from start to finish and if you don’t you probably won’t like the results. I think there are more highs than lows on the trip. It’s a real positive to play with some consistency. It was a great way to end the trip.”

The Blues, playing for the fourth time in six days, took the 1-0 lead in the first period when center Jori Lehtera knocked a rebound of a shot past Renna. Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko earned an assist on the goal, extending his point-scoring streak to five consecutive games.

Forsberg got the tying goal at 7:20 of the second period, when he converted a perfect pass from defenseman Roman Josi, firing the shot past goalie Brian Elliott.

“I was just trying to get up in the play,” Forsberg said. “Roman saw me and made a tremendous pass. I took a shot and it went in.”

It was a shot Forsberg took that didn’t go in which helped set up the winning goal. As Neal skated in behind Forsberg, Forsberg took a shot. Neal told him on the bench that he was open for a drop pass.

“It’s funny,” Neal said. “I told him earlier that I came up behind him and he ripped one. I came in behind him again a second time and he dropped it. He’s playing great. He scored the big first goal, and then he made a great little play to me for the winner.”

St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock was not happy with his team’s play.

“We played slow, we didn’t have a lot of energy,” Hitchcock said. “We had people uncharacteristically making puck errors and looked surprised we were getting checked. We had some doozey play at times and it hurt us. We weren’t sharp. We looked like a team that has played a lot of hockey.”

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said the heavy schedule should not be an excuse, however.

“We just seemed to get there a step too late in certain situations,” Pietrangelo said. “That’s a good team and they are going to make you pay for it. They executed the game plan they wanted to play and we didn‘t. That’s what it comes down to.”

NOTES: The Predators recalled LW Viktor Stalberg from a conditioning assignment with Milwaukee of the AHL after he injured his right knee in Friday night’s game. He returned to Nashville for evaluation by the team’s medical staff. ... Blues RW T.J. Oshie missed his sixth consecutive game because of a concussion. He did resume skating on Saturday but has not been cleared for contact in practice. ... Nashville D Anton Volchenkov did not play, serving the final game of a four-game suspension. ... The game concluded a six-game trip for the Predators -- a result of the annual CMA awards show. They will host Edmonton on Tuesday in their first home game since Oct. 26. ... The Blues host Buffalo in their next game, also on Tuesday night.