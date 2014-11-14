Blues return to full strength in 4-3 win

ST. LOUIS -- It took 16 games into the season, but the St. Louis Blues finally played Thursday night with the lineup they expected to have on the ice this year.

Coach Ken Hitchcock liked the way it looked.

The Blues welcomed right winger T.J. Oshie back after missing seven games with a concussion, center Paul Stastny played his fourth game after missing eight games with a shoulder injury and both contributed goals to the 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Oshie got his first goal of the year just 3:25 into the first period and Stastny scored his first goal since the season opener for the winner that broke a 3-3 tie at 14:06 of the third period.

The victory was the Blues’ ninth in their last 10 games and moved them back into first place in the Central Division, one point ahead of the Predators, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

The only loss for St. Louis in its last 10 games was 2-1 to Nashville last Saturday.

“Oshie really helped us tonight,” Hitchcock said. “He played a lot of minutes and gave us what we needed. It was really good to see. There’s lots of options, more options than we’ve ever had.”

While Oshie and Stastny were sidelined, they watched the line of right winger Vladimir Tarasenko, center Jori Lehtera and left winger Jadem Schwartz have a great deal of success, and both said it was nice to be able to make a contribution.

”It’s been kind of a weird start for me,“ said Stastny, who signed with his hometown team as a free agent on July 1. ”I knew before the season it was going to take awhile to get used to guys and get used to the system and sometimes you tend to overthink out there instead of playing. It’s a win, that’s the most important thing.

”It’s early in the season, but when you have a line carrying you like this and find ways to win, that’s huge.

“But they are going to slow down a little bit and then other lines are going to step up. It’s a long year. I’ve got to be patient with it. Every game I’ve been back I’ve gotten a little more comfortable and that’s important.”

Stastny played through a knee injury in the season opener, then hurt a shoulder in the fourth game of the season. Thursday night was only the fifth game this season both he and Oshie were on the ice together, and in those games the Blues were still missing defenseman Carl Gunnarsson.

Stastny’s goal came when he deflected a shot by defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, re-directing the puck between the legs of goalie Patrick Rinne.

The Predators had twice fought back from deficits to tie the score, first at 2-2 and then again at 3-3 on a power-play goal by defenseman Roman Josi with less than one second to play in the second period.

“Our guys played hard, but we didn’t win the game,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “They competed and they fought, but we came out on the wrong side. Anytime you come back from a deficit, it’s difficult and we did it a couple of times.”

Defenseman Shea Weber and center Filip Forsberg had the other Nashville goals. Forsberg has now scored at least one goal in six consecutive games.

Gunnarsson and Tarasenko also scored for the Blues.

“We know they’re one of the top teams in the league,” Weber said. “The division is tough. There are no easy games and we know it’s going to be a lot of fun, a character test. These are the games you like to play in.”

For Oshie, it didn’t really matter who the Blues were playing. He just wanted to be back on the ice. He did not know until just a few hours before game time that he would receive medical clearance to play.

”I was just excited to be playing hockey,“ Oshie said. ”I went through the whole day preparing to play. I wanted to make sure when I came back I was ready to play my full game.

“I waited until I was ready. I felt good. After Sunday, I thought it was still going to be 10 days to a couple of weeks, but I made some big strides since then.”

NOTES: The Blues activated RW T.J. Oshie from injured reserve before the game. Oshie missed seven games because of a concussion suffered on Oct. 28. ... The Blues also returned RW Dmitij Jaskin to Chicago of the AHL on Thursday. ... Thursday night’s game was the first time this season the Blues had their entire projected lineup on the ice. RW Ryan Reaves also returned after missing Tuesday night’s game with a sore ankle. ... The Predators did not hold a morning skate on Thursday. ... The Predators return home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night and the Blues will conclude a five-game homestand with a game against the Washington Capitals.