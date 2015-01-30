After nine-day layoff, Blues top Preds in shootout

ST. LOUIS -- A long All-Star break did not slow down the St. Louis Blues.

Playing their first game since Jan. 19, the longest hiatus of any team in the NHL, the Blues got shootout goals from right winger T.J. Oshie and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to give them a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The Blues (30-13-4) improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine games and pulled within four points of the Central Division-leading Predators (31-10-6).

The victory might have been costly, however, as the Blues lost left winger Patrik Berglund and center Jori Lehtera to injuries. Coach Ken Hitchcock said neither would play Friday night in Carolina, at which time their status will be re-evaluated.

The Blues fell behind 2-0 before rallying with four goals in a span of 9:53 in the second period to take a 4-3 lead into the third period. The Predators forced overtime thanks to a goal by left winger James Neal with 2:38 remaining in regulation.

In the shootout, Oshie put the Blues in front before Predators defenseman Roman Josi tied it to send the shootout to an extra round. Shattenkirk then beat Nashville goalie Carter Hutton, and St. Louis goalie Brian Elliott stopped Neal for the victory.

The win was a nice cap to Shattenkirk’s 26th birthday.

”I felt like that late goal in the third was something that kind of fell on my shoulders,“ Shattenkirk said. ”I wanted the opportunity to get it back. I really wanted to make it count.

“There’s no way you can get gypped on your birthday. It was a nice little present. We have the fathers here, so my dad was able to see it, too.”

Shattenkirk improved his career record in shootouts to six goals on 14 chances, five of which were game-winners.

Even though the goal late in the third period allowed the Predators to earn one point, the Blues extended the momentum they established before the nine-day break.

“We’re staying on a roll,” Shattenkirk said. “We had a pretty solid game. They’re a tough team. They never quit. They wear you down. They can beat you up. I thought we did a great job.”

The teams met for the fifth and final time in the regular season, with Predators going 3-1-1 in games that were all decided by one goal.

“We knew they were going to be playing hard, and they came out hard tonight,” said Predators center Mike Fisher, who had two goals and an assist. His first goal, on a first-period power play, was the 500th point of his career.

“I guess it’s nice, but it would have been nicer to come on a night when we got a win,” Fisher said.

The Predators played Tuesday night, winning in overtime against Colorado, in their first game after the break. They are 7-1-3 in their past 11 games.

“It was a hard-fought game both ways,” said Nashville coach Peter Laviolette. “They had their moments and we had our moments. It came down to breakaways, and we lost.”

Oshie, who scored one of the Blues’ second-period goals, said he was not worried that the long layoff would have a negative effect on the team.

“We’ve got guys who work hard on and off the ice,” he said. “There’s a little rivalry going there with us and Nashville. They’re a good team, they’re hard to play against. They match up well against us, and it’s always fun to rise to these occasions and get the two points against them.”

NOTES: St. Louis LW Alexander Steen was held scoreless, ending a 10-game scoring streak in which he recorded seven goals and 11 assists. ... St. Louis G Martin Brodeur, who officially retired Thursday, dropped the ceremonial first puck. He is joining the Blues’ front office as a senior adviser to GM Doug Armstrong. ... C Marcel Goc, acquired from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, played his first game with the Blues. He was a plus-1 while winning 72 percent of his faceoffs in just under 13 minutes of ice time. ... Blues LW Chris Porter, out since Dec. 28 because of an ankle injury, is scheduled to be re-evaluated Monday. ... Injured G Pekka Rinne joined the Predators for their morning skate but remains on a three- to five-week timetable announced when he sustained a knee injury Jan. 15. ... Thursday night’s game began a stretch that will see the Blues play nine games in a 15-day span. They play at Carolina on Friday night. ... The Predators began a three-game trip. They will be in Colorado on Friday night.