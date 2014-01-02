Preview: Predators at Bruins

The Boston Bruins are in unfamiliar territory after dropping their second straight game overall and losing in regulation at home for the first time since Oct. 26. The Bruins look to turn the recent tide on Thursday, when they host the Nashville Predators. Boston saw a two-goal lead evaporate late in the second period en route to a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

The Bruins had little difficulty with the Predators when they met in Music City on Dec. 23 as Jarome Iginla scored twice in a 6-2 victory. The setback was part of an 0-4-1 stretch for Nashville, which has rebounded to win its last two contests. Colin Wilson collected two goals and an assist in the Predators’ 6-4 victory over Detroit on Monday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (18-18-4): Mike Fisher has pieced together back-to-back three-point performances after being limited to just a goal and an assist in the 11 previous games in December. The 33-year-old is confident the team can make a surge despite being nine points out of a playoff berth in the congested Western Conference. “We’re back to .500 and feeling good about ourselves, and are getting on a roll,” Fisher told the Tennessean. “We’re not that far out of it. ... We just haven’t had the consistency that we need.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (26-12-2): Carl Soderberg, who scored a goal and set up two others in the teams’ previous meeting, has been cleared to return from a two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. “No, it was not a concussion,” Soderberg told ESPN Boston. “I was fine. Yeah, I‘m all set to go.” Defenseman Dougie Hamilton also is eyeing a return from a 10-game absence due to a lower-body injury suffered on Dec. 8 versus Toronto.

OVERTIME

1. Boston C David Krejci has scored three goals and set up three others during his five-game point streak.

2. Iginla, who also is riding a five-game point streak, has recorded 57 points (32 goals, 25 assists) in 51 career meetings with Nashville.

3. Nashville C Craig Smith scored his 11th goal versus Detroit to seize sole possession of the team lead in that department.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Predators 1