Preview: Predators at Bruins

The Boston Bruins haven’t won a regulation game at home in more than a month and look to put an end to that drought when they host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. The Bruins have been involved in six straight one-goal decisions (2-2-2) since posting a 5-2 victory at Arizona on Dec. 6, including a shootout loss at Nashville on Dec. 16. Boston is seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-game run from Nov. 15-21.

The Predators are riding a three-game winning streak after dismantling red-hot Columbus on Monday night and are 5-1-0 in their last six games, holding the opposition to two goals or fewer five times in that span. “We play a fast-paced game with a lot of energy,” goaltender Pekka Rinne said. “It seems to be working. We seem to have the right players to do that.” Nashville is 4-1-0 in its last five away from home as it wraps up a three-game road trip.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (22-8-2): Craig Smith was scoreless in nine games before an illness to James Neal elevated him to the No. 1 line alongside Mike Ribeiro and rookie Filip Forsberg. Smith responded by scoring three goals in the past two games, including two versus Columbus. “It’s nothing new with those guys; they’ve been playing great all year,” Smith said. “I’m fortunate to hop in with them, and it creates momentum, I think. They do a great job slowing the game down. They pull in the defense and give space for guys like me to shoot.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (17-14-3): Defenseman Dougie Hamilton ranks third on the team in scoring with 20 points after his first career two-goal game in Sunday’s overtime victory over Buffalo. Hamilton, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 draft, has already matched his career high of seven tallies established in 64 games last season. “I think it’s just trying to get in the positions and shooting a lot,“ Hamilton said. ”It’s having the confidence, but I think I’ve always had that ability, and I’m just trying to get opportunities.”

OVERTIME

1. The Bruins are 2-for-30 on the power play over the last 16 games.

2. Ribeiro had four goals and 11 points in the past 10 contests.

3. Boston has won its last four at home versus the Predators.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Predators 2