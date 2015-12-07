Preview: Predators at Bruins

The Boston Bruins attempt to extend their point streak to nine games when they return home to take on the struggling Nashville Predators on Monday. The Bruins beat Vancouver 4-0 on Saturday to improve to 6-0-2 in their last eight contests and have won three straight at home after capturing just two of their first nine at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand has registered three goals in his last two games and leads the way with 13 overall for Boston, which was third in the league in scoring and first on the power play through Saturday. The Bruins hope to take advantage of the Predators, who have managed two wins in their last nine games after losing 5-4 in overtime at Detroit on Saturday. Nashville has surrendered 29 goals during their nine-game slump, with perennial Vezina Trophy candidate Pekka Rinne giving up three or more in five of his last seven starts. Shea Weber is coming off the first hat trick by a defenseman in Predators’ history.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, TVA, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (13-8-5): Filip Forsberg has recorded three multi-point performances in the last five games and shares the team lead with James Neal and defenseman Roman Josi at 18 points. Their power play woke up with three goals Saturday, but the Predators have allowed 10 man-advantage tallies in their last eight contests. “I can’t make key saves and we keep making the mistakes at key moments, taking penalties,” Rinne told The Tennessean. “Our PK is garbage right now, and I’m a big part of that, too.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (14-8-3): Boston won’t make it easy for the Predators on the power play after successfully killing 12 straight penalties on its Western Canada trip and 27-of-28 over its last eight overall contests. Tuukka Rask also has picked it up of late, going 4-0-2 in his last six contests while registering his second and third shutouts of the season. David Krejci has cooled down of late (one goal in nine games) but leads the team with 26 points while Patrice Bergeron is close behind with 24 after notching four in his last four contests.

OVERTIME

1. Boston RW Loui Eriksson has recorded 11 points in his last 10 games.

2. Eight of Weber’s nine goals and 11 of his 16 points have come on the power play.

3. The Bruins, who have captured four of the last five in the series, could be without D Adam McQuaid (hand).

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Predators 2