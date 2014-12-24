Bruins defeat Predators for second straight win

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins have won two games in a row for the first time in over a month.

“We all know what we have to do. If we all play our roles like we’re supposed to we’re a good team and we know that -- we have been in the past,” left winger Brad Marchand said after his two goals helped the Bruins hit the Christmas break with a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

“It’s good to see everyone stepping up right now and we did come into the break on a good note; and hopefully we can continue that going to the new year.”

The Bruins won three in a row from Nov. 15-21, but since had been wildly inconsistent and had all kinds of trouble scoring goals until the last two games. They have nine goals in the two games, with the last of those going into an empty net to seal Tuesday’s games.

The two straight wins brought them back over the .500 mark at 18-14-3.

Marchand, who hadn’t scored in six games, recorded his team-high ninth and 10th goals of the season and right winger Loui Eriksson also scored twice, the second into that open net.

Center David Krejci scored on the power play, and center Patrice Bergeron had three assists and left winger Chris Kelly (five-game points streak) two for Boston.

“I didn’t mind our game tonight,” said coach Claude Julien, noting his team was “on our heels” in the closing minutes but happy with the overall effort.

The Bruins scored four goals on 15 shots through the first two periods against backup goaltender Carter Hutton. With this being the second game of a back-to-back, the former UMass-Lowell goalie was making his first start since Nov. 20 and was playing his first game on TD Garden ice. He fell to 0-3-1 on the season.

“You can’t fault him at all,” said center Collin Wilson, who scored his eighth goal of the season. “We could have done a better job in front of him, clearing those pucks out and they made some good plays that we could have disrupted.”

Said Hutton: “These are the games I‘m going to play in, the second night of a back to back and I thought the guys did a great job going out there at the end with six periods in two nights there and just making a big push to try and get the game for us.”

Krejci’s goal was his first since Oct. 25, coming in only his seventh game since that date because of injury. Eriksson’s goals were his third and fourth in four games -- the other two came in overtime -- and he has nine for the season.

Center Calle Jarnkrok and left winger Taylor Beck each had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Beck made it 4-3 6:48 into the third period and the Preds came on strong but couldn’t tie the game, and Eriksson iced it.

The Preds scored on two of their first four shots against Tuukka Rask, who heard a mock cheer from the crowd after his first stop following the second goal. He heard it again when Beck scored, the second and third goals coming on shots Rask normally stops.

“I always want to play a perfect game and today definitely wasn’t a perfect game,” said Rask, who made 22 saves to climb above .500, at 14-10-3. “There’s been times I’ve played really good and we’ve lost, 2-1 and 3-2 and ... today I wasn’t at my best but the guys (picked me up) and played a heck of a game.”

At one point in the first period, there were goals on three straight shots, two by Nashville (22-9-2).

The teams split their two-game season series, with the Bruins getting three of a possible four points.

NOTES: Nashville LW James Neal didn’t like the slashing penalty called on him in the third period and got an extra two minutes, the Bruins failing to score. Soon after coming out of the box, he got a 10-minute misconduct. ... Preds G Pekka Rinne, who leads the NHL with 22 wins, had played 13 games in a row, winning 10 of them, before getting the night off in favor G Carter Hutton. ... The Bruins are the only team that has never made a trade, even a waiver deal, with the Predators. ... Sunday marked the 35th anniversary of the Bruins’ infamous climb into the stands at Madison Square Garden. ... The Bruins, in the midst of a stretch of five home games in six outings, resume at Columbus and the Predators host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. ... Nashville D Anton Volchenkov, considered day-to-day, missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.