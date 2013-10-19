Preview: Predators at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens will be seeking their fifth consecutive victory when they continue a five-game homestand against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Montreal extended the win streak with a 5-3 victory over Columbus on Thursday, but the team announced after the game that last season’s leading scorer Max Pacioretty will be sidelined three weeks with a hamstring injury. The Canadiens have outscored their opponents 16-5 during the four-game run.

The Predators earned seven of a possible 10 points on a five-game homestand and showed signs of snapping out of their scoring funk with a 4-3 victory over Florida on Tuesday, but they followed that up with a 2-1 shootout loss to Los Angeles. Nashville coach Barry Trotz credited Kings goalie Jonathan Quick rather than blame his team’s offensive inadequacies. “If he doesn’t have a night like he did, we probably light them up tonight,” Trotz said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), CBC, RSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (3-3-1): Nashville has scored the fewest goals in the Western Conference with 14, but Matt Cullen finally notched his first with the lone tally against Los Angeles. “Goal scoring is a feel,” Cullen said. “You get that feel, you get that confidence and pucks start going into the net.” The Predators are hoping that feel spreads to free-agent signee Viktor Stalberg, who has yet to hit the scoresheet and is minus-2 in three games.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (5-2-0): Montreal coach Michel Therrien took a glass-half-full approach to the news about Pacioretty, who amassed 104 points in 123 games over the previous two seasons. “It’s bad luck, but it could have been a lot worse,” Therrien said. “We’ll take time to make sure he gets better, but in the meantime, it’s not such bad news. It could have been worse.” Tomas Plekanec scored twice against Columbus, his first two-goal effort since the 10th game last season.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens G Carey Price, who had made 109 saves during a three-game win streak, will make his fourth straight start Saturday.

2. Predators G Pekka Rinne is 2-1-1 with five goals allowed in four career starts versus Montreal.

3. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban has two goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Predators 1