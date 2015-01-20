Preview: Predators at Canadiens

The Central Division-leading Nashville Predators look to bounce back from a rare regulation loss when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Nashville is coming off a 5-2 setback at Detroit on Saturday, its first defeat in regulation since Dec. 23 at Boston. Mike Fisher and defenseman Mattias Ekholm scored for the Predators, who had gone 8-0-2 since falling to the Bruins.

Montreal is continuing a three-game homestand that began with a 6-4 triumph over the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders on Saturday. Tomas Plekanec collected two goals and two assists while David Desharnais notched one of each as the Canadiens tallied 1:56 into the contest and never looked back. Both teams will have six days off due to the All-Star break, returning to action next Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), RSN East, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (30-10-4): Carter Hutton’s second straight start in place of the injured Pekka Rinne did not go well as the 29-year-old was pulled after allowing three goals on four shots against the Red Wings. Hutton recorded his first win in seven decisions this season the previous night versus Washington. Left wing Viktor Stalberg was assigned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday after notching three assists in five games during his second stint of the season with Nashville.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (28-13-3): Carey Price hopes to be back in the crease against the Predators after missing Saturday’s game with what was deemed a “minor upper-body injury.” The 27-year-old All-Star suffered the ailment in a collision with Columbus’ Matt Calvert on Wednesday. “Fortunately, it wasn’t a serious injury,” Price told the team’s website. “I had a lingering problem before that and it just compounded the issue. I didn’t feel that bad until after the game.”

OVERTIME

1. Fisher’s next point will be the 500th of his career.

2. Montreal LW Max Pacioretty is riding a seven-game point streak during which he has collected seven goals and three assists.

3. Nashville rookie C Filip Forsberg is tied for the team lead with 15 goals but has tallied only once in his last 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Predators 2