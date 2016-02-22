Preview: Predators at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens look to extend their home winning streak to five games as they attempt to keep alive their playoff hopes when they face the Nashville Predators on Monday. Montreal returned from a winless three-game road trip to edge Philadelphia in a shootout on Friday for its fourth straight triumph at Bell Centre.

Captain Max Pacioretty ended his four-game goal-scoring drought with his eighth power-play tally last time out for the Canadiens, who are eight points out of the final postseason berth in the Eastern Conference. Nashville brings a five-game point streak (2-0-3) into Monday’s contest as it clings to the second wild-card spot in the West. The Predators, who are one point ahead of Central Division-rival Minnesota, have not lost in regulation on the road since Jan. 12, going 5-0-2 in that span. Nashville is hoping to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 5-1 home triumph on Dec. 21.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Sportsnet, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (27-21-11): Nashville could be without one of its regular defensemen Monday as Barret Jackman exited Saturday’s overtime loss to Los Angeles with an upper-body injury. Gabriel Bourque is back with the team, as he was recalled from his long-term injury loan to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old right wing has recorded a goal and three assists in 22 games for Nashville but has not played since Nov. 27 at Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (28-27-4): Montreal also may be missing a blue-liner as Tom Gilbert left Friday’s victory with a lower-body injury. Rookie Mike Condon is expected to be in net after turning aside 35 shots versus the Flyers. The 25-year-old had lost five straight decisions since defeating Toronto on the road on Jan. 23.

OVERTIME

1. Predators captain Shea Weber needs one power-play goal to match his career high of 12 set in 2012-13.

2. Montreal D P.K. Subban leads the team with 46 points but has scored only one goal in his last 10 games.

3. Nashville is 1-10 in overtime this season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Predators 1