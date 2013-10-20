Predators 2, Canadiens 1: Rookie defenseman Seth Jones scored with 1:27 left to play in the third period as visiting Nashville snapped Montreal’s four-game winning streak.

The fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Jones recorded his second goal of the season and first game-winner as the Predators improved to 4-1-1 in their last six contests. Fellow blue-liner Shea Weber also scored and Pekka Rinne turned aside 28 shots as Nashville notched its first road win.

Brendan Gallagher scored the lone goal and Carey Price made 35 saves for the Canadiens, who had outscored their opponents 16-5 during the four-game winning streak.

Weber put the Predators on top just as reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban was coming out of the penalty box, ending Nashville’s 5-on-3 power play. From the right faceoff dot, Weber skimmed the puck toward the crease and it caromed off the skate of Montreal defenseman Josh Gorges and past Price at 12:31 of the first period.

The Canadiens pulled even at 7:02 of the second session, when Lars Eller drove to the net before a trailing Gallagher swooped in and punched a rebound over Rinne. Eller appeared to put Montreal ahead early in the third period, but it was overturned upon video review.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Canadiens C Daniel Briere suffered a concussion early in the second period after taking a high stick from Predators LW Eric Nystrom. ... C David Legwand assisted on both goals to give him four in the last four games for Nashville, which entered the contest with a Western Conference-low 14 goals. ... Subban had his six-game point streak snapped.