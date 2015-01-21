Power play propels Canadiens to OT win over Predators

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens’ once-woeful power play appears to be a thing of the past.

Defenseman P.K. Subban’s overtime tally was one of two with the man advantage the Canadiens scored in a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

With center David Desharnais screening goaltender Carter Hutton, Subban fired a shot from the point to give Montreal its fifth win this season when trailing after two periods.

“They’re one of the best in the league if not the best right now and we really wanted to come out with the right effort,” Subban said. “I think everybody in here, no matter who scored the goals, before the third would have told you we just want to get a win so I‘m happy we did that.”

Center Mike Ribeiro scored in regulation for Nashville (30-10-5) and was less than thrilled with the final outcome.

“I think it was a game we should have won,” he said. “I think we were robbed by the referees.”

Left winger Alex Galchenyuk replied for the Canadiens.

Goaltender Carey Price, returning to the crease after missing Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury, stopped 36 shots for Montreal (29-13-3) while Hutton made 24 saves for the Predators.

A scoreless first period ended with the Predators up 14-4 in shots. Nashville added to that total through the first half and change of the middle frame, peppering Price with another 10 shots before Hutton finally faced a shot on goal at 10:43.

That put an end to a stretch of 22:15 during which the Canadiens failed to get a puck on Hutton.

Ribeiro opened the scoring at 12:10 of the second period. After the former Canadien hit the outside of the net to Price’s left, rookie left winger Filip Forsberg picked up the loose puck and fed Jones at the point. Jones wound up and fired, his shot deflected by Ribeiro, for his 10th of the season.

“I thought we had a really good effort,” defenseman Shea Weber said. “We came in here and we put a lot of pucks on net and did some good things. That’s the way it goes sometimes. You can’t win them all. Price played well and they scored when it mattered on the power play.”

Montreal’s suddenly streaking power play finally gave the Bell Centre crowd reason to cheer in the third period. With a crowd gathered in front of Hutton, Desharnais found Subban just outside the top of the right circle. Subban slap-passed a shot on net and Galchenyuk tipped it in front, beating Hutton through the five-hole at 2:02.

After struggling for much of the season with the man advantage, the Canadiens are now 7-for-18 over their last four games.

“Five-on-five, it’s such a tight game when two good teams play each other,” Galchenyuk said. “I‘m definitely happy about our power play. We worked on it the last couple of weeks so we’ve got to build on it and keep working hard.”

NOTES: After sitting out as a healthy scratch on Saturday, Canadiens D Tom Gilbert returned to the lineup in favor of D Mike Weaver. ... Predators LW Taylor Beck was the club’s lone healthy scratch. ... Activated from injured reserve earlier in the day, Nashville LW Eric Nystrom returned to the lineup following a five-game absence. ... The Predators played their third game without G Pekka Rinne, who will miss 3-5 weeks after suffering an injury on Jan. 13 against the Vancouver Canucks. ... Montreal RW P.A. Parenteau missed his second straight game with concussion-like symptoms.