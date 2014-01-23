Preview: Predators at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks continue their stretch without coach John Tortorella when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Kellan Lain scored his first NHL goal and Zack Kassian also tallied Tuesday as Vancouver posted a 2-1 triumph at Edmonton without Tortorella, who was suspended 15 days (six games) for attempting to get into Calgary’s locker room during the first intermission on Saturday.

The Canucks also figure to be without captain Henrik Sedin, who had his ironman streak snapped at 679 games due to a rib injury. Nashville is coming off its third win in four games, a 4-1 win over Dallas on Monday. Defenseman Roman Josi recorded a tally and an assist for the second straight contest as the Predators won for just the second time in six home games (2-3-1).

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (22-22-7): Nashville swapped defensemen with the New York Rangers on Wednesday, sending Kevin Klein to Broadway for Michael Del Zotto. The 23-year-old Del Zotto, who was drafted 20th overall by New York in 2008, has registered two goals and nine assists in 42 games this season. “Michael gives us another young, gifted left-handed shooting defenseman with significant offensive upside,” general manager David Poile said.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (26-16-9): Vancouver, which is beginning a four-game homestand, is 2-0-1 in its last three contests at Rogers Arena. Center Mike Santorelli has missed two games with an arm injury and is questionable for Thursday. Roberto Luongo has 65 career shutouts, one behind Patrick Roy for 14th place on the all-time list and two back of Roy Worters for 13th.

OVERTIME

1. Predators captain Shea Weber leads all NHL defensemen with 13 goals and is second on the team in scoring, one point behind David Legwand (35).

2. Vancouver posted a 3-1 victory at Nashville on Dec. 3 as Ryan Kesler snapped a tie with a pair of third-period goals.

3. Nashville recalled LW Taylor Beck from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old was scoreless in two games with the Predators earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Predators 0