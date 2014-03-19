Preview: Predators at Canucks

While Alex Burrows has finally found his scoring touch, his offensive contributions may not be enough to salvage the season for the Vancouver Canucks. Burrows looks to hold up his end of the bargain on Wednesday when he leads the Canucks against the visiting Nashville Predators. Held without a goal in his first 35 games, Burrows has scored five times in his last four contests - including twice in Vancouver’s 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.

“I’d rather win games than score goals,” Burrows told the Vancouver Sun after the Canucks dropped to 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. “Obviously, I wish I could have scored earlier in the year and helped the team then. But you can’t look back.” One can understand if the Predators aren’t inclined to look over their shoulder - and with good reason considering their 4-7-2 mark over the last 13 games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSTN (Nashville), RSNP (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (29-30-10): Nashville resides nine points out of the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference with only 13 games remaining. The Predators certainly didn’t put their best foot forward in the opener of their four-game road trip with a lackluster 5-1 setback to Edmonton on Tuesday. Pekka Rinne yielded five goals on 26 shots before being replaced by Carter Hutton, but the former is expected to be in net versus Vancouver.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (31-30-10): Eddie Lack has seen his goals-against average rise and his save percentage plummet since the March 5 trading deadline - a day that saw Vancouver send Roberto Luongo back to South Florida. “This is part of his development as far as being a No. 1 – to understand some of the workload it’s going to take,” coach John Tortorella said of Lack, who is expected to make his 12th consecutive start on Wednesday. “It’s going to take some time, but we feel he has the ability and we’re going to go through the process with him.”

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver, which sits five points behind Phoenix for the eighth place in the West, has yielded seven power-play goals in the last five contests.

2. The teams have split their first two meetings, with both road clubs skating to victory.

3. Nashville LW Gabriel Bourque scored for the first time in nearly three months on Tuesday. He had an assist in the teams’ first contest.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Predators 2