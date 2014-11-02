Preview: Predators at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks vie for their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Nashville Predators on Sunday. After completing a perfect three-game homestand, Vancouver traveled to Edmonton and escaped with a 3-2 triumph on Saturday. Derek Dorsett, who also had an assist, scored a short-handed goal 4:05 into the third period to snap a tie as the Canucks improved to 3-0-0 versus the Oilers this season.

Nashville is 1-1-0 on its season-high six-game road trip after dropping a 4-3 decision at Calgary on Friday. James Neal registered his second multi-goal performance in four games with a pair of tallies as the Predators lost for the second time in three overall contests. Friday’s setback halted Nashville’s season-opening three-game point streak on the road (2-0-1).

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (6-2-2): Carter Hutton could make his second start of the season given Pekka Rinne’s recent history against Vancouver. The 31-year-old Finn is 1-4-1 with a 3.96 goals-against average in his last eight meetings with the Canucks and has been pulled from his three road starts in that span. Defenseman Anton Volchenkov may be unavailable Sunday as he is scheduled to have a phone hearing with the league as a result of his elbow to the head of Calgary’s Michael Ferland on Friday.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (8-3-0): Ryan Miller continues to climb up the all-time wins list as he posted his fifth straight victory Saturday to pull even with Turk Broda (302) for 27th place. The former Vezina Trophy winner, who likely will get a rest Sunday, will tie Olaf Kolzig for 26th with his next triumph and needs four to pass Billy Smith for the 25th spot. Radim Vrbata has been kept off the scoresheet in two straight games after registering a point in eight of his first nine contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks have won five of their last six meetings with Nashville.

2. Predators C Craig Smith has scored three of his four goals this season in his last two games.

3. Vancouver LW Alex Burrows will serve the second contest of his three-game suspension for a hit to the head of Montreal D Alexei Emelin on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Canucks 1