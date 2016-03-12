Preview: Predators at Canucks

The Nashville Predators attempt to extend their franchise-record point streak and drive another nail in Vancouver’s coffin when they visit the Canucks on Saturday. Nashville staged a third-period rally at Calgary on Wednesday to avoid its first regulation loss since Feb. 9 and stretch its point run to 14 games (9-0-5).

The Predators are nine points clear of Minnesota in the Western Conference wild-card race and trail Chicago by seven points for third place in the Central Division. While Nashville has a solid hold on a postseason berth, Vancouver’s chances to qualify for the playoffs are slim as the club is 10 points behind the Avalanche for the second wild card with 16 games remaining. The Canucks got off to a good start on their four-game homestand, however, rebounding from a two-goal deficit to post a 3-2 overtime victory over Arizona on Wednesday. Nashville recorded a 2-1 triumph on Jan. 26 in its first visit to Vancouver this campaign and hosts the Canucks in the season-series finale on March 24.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), CBC (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (34-21-13): Mike Fisher has had a disappointing campaign offensively, registering only 19 points in 57 games. The 35-year-old kept his streak alive, however, tallying against Calgary to reach double digits in goals for the 11th consecutive season. Craig Smith was kept off the scoresheet Wednesday, ending his five-game point streak during which he recorded four multi-point performances, but is two goals shy of reaching 20 for the third straight campaign.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (26-28-12): Captain Henrik Sedin has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury but participated in Thursday’s practice and could be in the lineup against Nashville. Vancouver confirmed Wednesday that Alex Edler would miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula. The defenseman, who suffered the injury Feb. 9 against Colorado, recorded only 20 points in 52 games - his lowest total since notching 20 in 2007-08.

OVERTIME

1. Predators defensemen have accounted for 21 of the team’s 43 power-play goals, with captain Shea Weber leading the way with 12.

2. Vancouver RW Jannik Hansen is one tally away from reaching the 20-goal plateau for the first time in the NHL and four shy of 100 career goals.

3. Nashville is 1-12 in overtime this season.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Canucks 1